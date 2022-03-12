India's supply-chain leader WayCool to expand in UAE

The company gears up to open office in the UAE and plans to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East.

WayCool Foods, India's largest and fastest growing agri-commerce company, is all set to foray in the UAE and is currently testing the market, said Karthik Jayaraman, co-founder and managing director of WayCool Foods and Products.

Jayaraman is keen to replicate Waycool's success story in Middle East and strengthen the farming community in the region by deploying latest technologies.

The startup unveiled the ‘most comprehensive tech stack in the food economy’ solution on the side-lines of Dubai Expo 2020 at the recently held ‘Food for Future Summit’ in Dubai.

Facilitating traceability and end-to-end integration, WayCool’s tech stack solutions is aimed to benefit food ecosystem players by reducing food wastage, informed decision making, and real time intelligence.

The solutions include automation, Internet of the Tings (IoT), robotics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to integrate the food economy enabling stakeholders to increase efficiency by ensuring seamless flow of information, fund, and materials.

Jayaraman said: “We are gearing up to open an office in the UAE with plan to strengthen our footprint across the Middle East. We offer an integrated tech solutions for the food sector to enhance efficiency and reduce wastage for sustainable living. We entered the regional market in 2021 and now with the first office outside India, we are all set to strengthen our footprint across the market.”

“WayCool brings technology to diversify farming activities to ensure that this profession remains sustainable and attractive. We also emphasise on the roadmap of making end-to-end supply chains more efficient and reducing costs in the farming sector,” he added.

WayCool Foods has recently invested in the technology stack of Bengaluru-based agri-tech start up Gram WorkX founded by KA Gopalakrishnan and Supriya Anantkrishnan to integrate the farm management systems with WayCool’s soil to sale full stack solution. WayCool is investing $1 million in the company and an additional $1 million will be invested in the following years.

“We are also glad to have the opportunity to be part of the ‘Food for Future Summit’ and be part of the agri-tech and food security conversations. We focus on food development and distribution, leverage innovative technology to scale and operate a complex supply chain from soil to sale. Implementing deep tech and automation has enabled us to successfully contribute to create a world class, sustainable food economy,” Jayaraman added.

GramworkX is a cloud-based smart farm resource management tool, which helps farmers optimise and monitor utilisation of water. It quantifies and provides analytical insights into water consumption patterns across fields and soil types and provides data support. — business@khaleejtimes.com