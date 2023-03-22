UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

US Fed announces rate hike of 25 basis points

The quarter-point increase raises the target range to 4.75-5 per cent

File photo
File photo

By AFP

Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 10:04 PM

Last updated: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 10:40 PM

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday, in line with expectations, continuing a hiking cycle to tackle high inflation while warning that recent banking troubles could hit households and businesses.

The quarter-point increase raises the target range to 4.75-5.00 per cent, the Fed announced in a statement, adding that recent banking sector developments "are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation."

ALSO READ:


More news from Business