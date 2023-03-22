US Fed announces rate hike of 25 basis points

The quarter-point increase raises the target range to 4.75-5 per cent

By AFP Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 10:04 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 10:40 PM

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday, in line with expectations, continuing a hiking cycle to tackle high inflation while warning that recent banking troubles could hit households and businesses.

The quarter-point increase raises the target range to 4.75-5.00 per cent, the Fed announced in a statement, adding that recent banking sector developments "are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation."

