Unlocking the potential of Women through Middle East Women Board of Directors 2022

The forum will focus on the factors that lead to the success of senior women in the Middle East and will also discuss the challenges to help attendees boost their own leadership toolkit and thrive

The conference will feature an opening keynote presentation on ‘Empowering women by increasing their representation on boards of directors’ by Shamsa Saleh, CEO, Dubai Women Establishment and Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council. — Supplied photo

Mon 12 Dec 2022

Women leaders of today are tenacious and diverse and have improved lives around the world while inspiring a better future for all. This is why Khaleej Times has brought back its premier leadership event, the biggest women on boards summit ‘Middle East Women Board of Directors’, which will take place at St Regis Hotel Downtown, Dubai, on Tuesday.

The conference will feature an opening keynote presentation on ‘Empowering women by increasing their representation on boards of directors’ by Shamsa Saleh, CEO, Dubai Women Establishment and Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council. Throughout her career, Saleh has played a pivotal role in launching several key projects and initiatives which enhance the crucial role of UAE women as contributors to their society.

She has long been committed to advancing gender balance and women’s empowerment and began her career with Dubai Women’s Establishment (DWE) in 2008, rising to the position of director of strategic development and corporate development, followed by its CEO in 2011.

In her role at the UAE Gender Balance Council, she directly oversees the UAE’s gender balance agenda including legal reform, policy and programme development, and international partnerships, in direct support of the UAE’s vision of becoming a regional and international leader in gender equality.

The opening speech will be delivered by Ebru Tuygun Gullu, advisory board chairwoman, Middle East Women Board of Directors, and Poonam Chawla, co-founder – Middle East Women Board of Directors.

Barış Karakullukçu, Next Generation Entrepreneurship Group president - Türkiye İş Bankası, said: “I believe there is so much that we can learn from one another, and so much that we can do for one another. To that extent, it is an honour to be here today, supporting the powerful women of the MEA.”

She added that diversity is a virtue.

Terry Kane, director, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Turkey, ex-Meta, said that the group’s work is essential in ensuring fair, equitable opportunities are created across multiple industries, across our regions and at the highest levels within organisations. “I am looking forward to a deep and engaging conversation with some of these leaders on a Women Power Talk panel, about their personal journey and what we can all learn from these experiences.”

Wassim Karkabi, managing partner and board director, Middle East, Russia and Greater China – Stanton Chase, said: “I have pledged and committed to advocate against gender inequality, racism, prejudice, and discrimination within our organisations, with our employees, with our candidates, with the clients that we serve, and in our communities. We have pledged to use our collective voices and actions to help create a world that is inclusive, diverse, equitable and accessible for all.

Victoria Ivanova, senior adviser, Business Finland, said that she believes women specifically should not be expected to justify their presence in the boardroom.

“Board members, regardless of their gender, are expected to have strong networks as well as a certain skills and experience, to benefit the company. Women are equally capable in leading and advising the companies; they just need to be given the opportunity.”

Alexis Lecanuet, senior managing director, Accenture in the Middle East, said: “Gender equality in the workplace means that companies need to recruit, develop and retain women at all career levels so they can advance and thrive. By promoting women at all stages of their careers, investing in targeted support and training, and offering flexible work arrangements – we help create an environment that unleashes innovation.”

The summit also includes recognition and celebration with ‘Getting on Board’ excellence award ceremony to celebrate the possibilities of a gender equitable world and honours the leaders and visionaries who are helping to make that world a reality. The Middle East Women Board of Directors has conferred its prestigious ‘The CEO of the Year’ awards for men who demonstrate remarkable leadership in promoting the rights and well-being of women.

The forum features inspiring keynotes, career-focused case studies, jam-packed panel discussions and interactive workshops and is sponsored by MOTF, BEE Concierge & Travel & Events Services and Marriott International luxury brands as our lead sponsors.