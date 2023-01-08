UK’s Sunak says inflation fight will require discipline

A handout picture released by the BBC shows Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing on the BBC's 'Sunday Morning' political television show with journalist Laura Kuenssberg, from 10 Downing Street in London. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 4:41 PM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said inflation was not guaranteed to fall this year and his government would have to be disciplined to ensure it comes down.

“You have to continue to be disciplined and make the right responsible decisions in order to bring inflation down,” Sunak said in an interview with BBC television.

“It’s really important that we do. It’s not an abstract thing. It’s impacting people.” — Reuters