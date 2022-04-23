UAE youths set to play key roles as Adnoc future-proofs its business

Wam photo

The Adnoc Youth Ramadan Forum was held at Adnoc Business Centre with Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, in attendance.

By WAM Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 8:33 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 8:36 PM

UAE youths are set to play key roles as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) future-proofs its business to build long-term resilience and remain a catalyst for the nation’s growth and diversification.

Speaking at Adnoc’s Youth Ramadan Forum, Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), conveyed the Leadership’s commitment to investing in and developing in UAE youths.

Al Jaber said that the youth are the bedrock of the UAE’s future and he encouraged them to multiply their efforts from 10X to 100X, think differently and embrace disruption to unlock their full potential.

Al Jaber said: "Our youth are the bedrock of Adnoc’s future and we are committed to developing and providing practical opportunities for them to build successful careers and contribute to the continued progress of the UAE, in line with the Leadership’s wise directives. We are proud that many of our youths are leading key projects and strategic initiatives across our business, and actively contributing to ensuring Adnoc remains a reliable supplier of energy to the world. We will continue to empower the youth to play an even more crucial role as we embrace the energy transition and drive long-term and sustainable value for the UAE."

Al Jaber explained that growth, disruption and future-proofing are three key imperatives that will guide the company’s strategy as it navigates the energy transition and continuous market volatility.

He called on the youths to adopt a mindset geared towards these areas of focus and raise the ceiling of the company’s performance.

Al Jaber added that the youth will play a crucial role in delivering Adnoc’s strategic priorities to expand its crude oil production capacity, grow its liquefied natural gas (LNG), double down on decarbonisation, take a leading role in the energy transition and drive local manufacturing and industrial growth.

The Adnoc Youth Ramadan Forum was held at Adnoc Business Centre with Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, in attendance.

Mazrouei praised Adnoc's youth empowerment efforts, building future leadership, and enhancing youth participation in line with the UAE leadership’s vision.

She highlighted that Adnoc acknowledges the true meaning of sustainability in the way they empower youth, being not only about energy, but most importantly human capital investment, specifically youth who play a crucial role in driving long-term growth and prosperity for the UAE. "Adnoc’s youth-empowerment model carries so many core values. I love the self-efficacy it instills in each and every employee," she said.

Mazrouei added: "I was very pleased to participate in the Adnoc Ramadan Youth Forum. Adnoc continuously provides platforms and programmes for youth to learn and develop successful careers through several initiatives such as the Adnoc Future Leaders Programme. This programme is a prime example of how the UAE is working to empower youth and nurture future leaders across all sectors and fields.

"Today, Adnoc Youth, with their outstanding devotion to their work, are a living proof that Emirati success has little to do with oil, or any other substance for a fact, it is mind over matter, and it’s about the visionary leadership investing in its Human Capital. It is all about a leadership that is proactive and doesn’t wait to change only in response to challenges, but rather foresees challenges and creates opportunities within it."

Through the Adnoc Future Leaders (AFL) programme, Adnoc is nurturing talented individuals that can lead with agility and resilience, adapt quickly in a world of constant change, and inspire others to go above and beyond. Over 60% of graduates from the programme have gone on to hold senior leadership positions in the company since the programme was established in 2017.

The Adnoc Youth Ramadan Forum featured a panel session where youths from across Adnoc Group discussed the need to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset and how youths can accelerate positive disruption across the company. Another youth panel session at the forum explored the crucial role the Adnoc youths will play in future-proofing the company in the fast-evolving energy landscape.

Over the course of the year, Adnoc hosts several youth events to provide a platform for its youth to exchange ideas and shape innovative and sustainable solutions to drive value for the company. — WAM