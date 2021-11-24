UAE, Karnataka can collaborate in education sector, says BC Nagesh

BC Nagesh, Primary and Secondary Education Minister for Karnataka.

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 6:46 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 7:51 PM

The UAE has set a magnificent example to the world by hosting Expo2020 Dubai opening huge opportunities for everyone bringing in a wave of growth and development for the nation as well as the participating countries, said BC Nagesh, Primary and Secondary Education Minister for Karnataka on his recent four-day visit to the Expo 202 0 Dubai.

Nagesh, who visited prominent schools in Dubai, said the education sector globally is currently going through a change and is evolving more innovative with focus on student’s overall development in career and skills making them more competitive.

For the first time in the history of UAE, all Kannada-based associations came together under the leadership of the Karnataka NRI forum UAE celebrated the 66th Karnataka Rajyotsava in Dubai on November 12.

The event was hosted at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Dubai and Consul General of Indian Consulate in Dubai Dr Aman Puri attended the programme.

“We are keen to popularise the Kannada culture and hence global platforms like Expo 2020 Dubai serve a perfect example to exchange cultural notes and get masses acquainted to our rich culture,” said Nagesh, who visited the US Pavilion and DP World pavilion.

The DP World is designed around the theme of ‘Making Trade Flow’, where visitors are able to explore the movement of commerce around the world that drives the global economy, giving a unique insight into the innovative technology of supply chains.

“The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the biggest platforms that offer an opportunity to showcase India to the world and project the country as the next hub for growth and innovation. We have to tell the world a new story of India which is laying the foundation for future generations packed with opportunities,” added Nagesh.

Nestled at the Al Forsan Park adjacent to the ‘Opportunity’ district of the Expo 2020 Dubai, India Pavilion is created on the theme of “Openness, Opportunity, Growth.”

Under this, the pavilion will be focusing on 11 primary themes — Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods, and Water — each having a dedicated zone all underneath one gigantic roof. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com