UAE firms outperform GCC peers with over 50% jump in Q1 profit

Hotpack Global has launched 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) shopping bags for Spinneys retail outlets
Listed companies in Dubai and Abu Dhabi recorded more than 50 per cent jump in net profits year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, outperforming their GCC peers, whose quarterly profits declined on the back of a fall in energy and commodity prices.
Net profits for Dubai-listed companies jumped 51.2 per cent to reach $4.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $3.2 billion in the same 2022 period, primarily driven by earnings growth in the banking, real estate and capital goods sectors, Kamco Invest said in its GCC Corporate Earnings Report Q1-2023.
In Abu Dhabi, listed companies witnessed a 51.8 per cent year-on-year increase in net profits during Q1-2023 to reach $11.1 billion compared with $7.3 billion during Q1-2022, according to the research report authored by Junaid Ansari, head of Investment Strategy & Research and Mohamed Ali Omar, associate at Kamco Invest.
Total net profits for Dubai’s banking sector soared 84.2 per cent in Q1-2023 to $ 2.8 billion as compared to $1.5 billion in Q1-2022. The sector’s rise in total earnings was primarily driven by Emirates NBD for the second consecutive quarter with 114.7 per cent jump in net earnings to $1.6 billion against $746.2 million in Q1-2022. The bank’s strong performance was attributed to its record-breaking quarterly performance in retail lending, said the report.
In Dubai’s real estate sector, aggregate Q1-2023 net earnings jumped 31.4 per cent to $1.2 billion as against $0.95 billion in Q1-2022. Emaar Properties’ Q1-2023 net profits of $872.9 million compared to $609.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 helped to lift the total earnings of the sector, Kamco said.
In Dubai’s utilities sector, total profits registered a marginal dip of 0.5 per cent to reach $248.0 million as compared to $249.3 million in Q1-2022.
The utilities sector in Abu Dhabi, comprising only one company — Abu Dhabi National Energy Co — topped the sector aggregate profits during Q1-2023 after reporting a net profit of $3.2 billion as compared to $536.6 million in Q1-2022. The banking sector followed witnessing a smaller year-on-year profit growth of 3.2 per cent in Q1-2023 that reached $2.2 billion, up from $2.1 billion in Q1-2022.
Across the GCC, aggregate net profit for listed companies showed a decline of 9.1 per cent to $61.5 billion during Q1-2023 as compared to Q1-2022 profits of $67.9 billion. “Energy, materials and diversified financials were the top three sectors by absolute year-on-year profit decline compared to Q1-2022 as these sectors accounted for 56 per cent of total profits during Q1-2023 as against 70 per cent of profits during Q1-2022. In terms of quarter-on-quarter performance, the growth in profit was led by higher profits for banks and utilities sectors that were partially offset by a drop in profits mainly for the energy, capital goods and materials sectors. In terms of regional trend, the quarter-on-quarter profit growth was seen across the GCC exchanges during the quarter, barring Saudi Arabia,” they said.
Hotpack Global has launched 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) shopping bags for Spinneys retail outlets
The Central Asian country is a key strategic market for the UAE’s flagship renewable energy company
UAE Central Bank issues monetary, banking, and financial markets developments report for Q1, 2023
Leadership is a bit like swimming – it can’t just be learned from a book
For Dh14,500, new entrants to this free zone will get their instant business licence, one investor visa, and the flexibility to combine up to three activities from 1,500 options
Entities to cooperate on economic development
Higher rates unlikely to deter Gulf NRis from buying property in their home country