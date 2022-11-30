UAE-Cameroon non-oil trade surges 33%

The total non-oil bilateral trade exchange between 2012 and 2021stood at Dh18.2 billion, according to figures of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre

Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022

Non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Cameroon grew by 33.5 per cent between 2012 and 2021, reaching Dh1.92 billion by the end of last year, compared to Dh1.43 billion in 2012.

Non-oil imports from Cameroon to the UAE over the past ten years accounted for 69 per cent, equivalent to Dh12.6 billion in value, while non-oil exports stood at 31 per cent, valued at Dh5.6 billion, including Dh3.8 billion in re-exports.

Non-oil trade between the two countries reached Dh1.49 billion in the first nine months of this year, including Dh673 million in imports, Dh297 million in exports and Dh599 million in re-exports.

Main import items included raw gold and wood of different types, while export items included mineral oils, paint and iron products. Cars, transport vehicles and car accessories topped the list of re-exported items to Cameroon. — Wam