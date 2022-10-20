UAE: 36 companies awarded Superbrands recognition

Voting base expanded to 2,000 senior managers and marketing professionals

Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 5:52 PM

As many as 36 leading brands from the UAE have been awarded Superbrands for 2022.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of Branding’, Superbrands were voted not only by the brand council but also by online voting, which has expanded the voting base to almost 2,000 senior managers and marketing professionals.

“Businesses are constantly vying for consumer loyalty and awareness, competing within crowded markets, and in the age of intensified digital communication, truly connecting with consumers is crucial to success. Customers have a plethora of options, but ultimately, they only open their wallets for the companies they genuinely adore, identify with, and believe have their best interests in mind,” said Mike English, Director, Superbrands Middle East.

“In today's fiercely competitive and digitally connected world, it is essential for brands to forge an emotional bond with consumers in order to earn their trust, and secure mindshare. One thing all Superbrands have in common is that their approach is customer-driven while remaining business-oriented, becoming friends of their customers. This has led to deeper interactions and meaningful relationships between brands and consumers,” he said.

The UAE Superbrands council members are Mike English; Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free; John Brash, Founder & CEO, Brash Brands; Dr. Ram Buxani, Chairman ITL Cosmos Group; Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority; Mishal Kanoo, Chairman Kanoo Group, UAE and Oman; Raju Menon, Chairman and Managing Partner, Kreston Menon; John Deykin, Branding Expert; Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare; Rohit Walia, Executive Chairman and CEO, Alpen Capital ME Limited; Niranjan Gidwani, Consultant Director Charter Member – TIE Dubai; Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital and Chief Executive Officer, Arabian Healthcare Group; and Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, NIKAI Group of Companies.

List of 2022 Superbrands winner: