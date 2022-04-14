Tribe opens flagship showroom in Dubai

Tribe Studio inhabits a dimension that curates from over 25 countries and enables full client customisation and interaction.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 5:08 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 5:11 PM

Tribe - an independent, bespoke home decor studio rooted in social responsibility with a strong belief in sourcing ethical, sustainable, handmade products directly from talented craftspeople and artists globally, has announced the launch of Tribe Studio - A space where the entire collection meets the Design Centre.

The 200 sq. metre studio in the heart of Al Quoz, offers bespoke designs and a creative space where customers collaborate with designers in the creation of their own unique pieces. It is an immersive space where customers can connect, curate, touch and feel, experience and explore the full range of what Tribe has birthed.

The difference in this new Studio space lies in the fact that this space inhabits a dimension that curates from over 25 countries and enables full client customisation and interaction allowing these clients liberty in dreaming up and creating something totally unique to their style and taste. This sits well with Tribe’s desire to evoke conscious living that extends its reach generationally.

“We are excited to launch our Tribe Studio in this very relevant space, and we are looking forward to seeing how this Studio creates a sense of belonging in the sustainable furniture industry. At Tribe, our hearts beat with the slowed-down rhythms of pause, ever mindful of our conscious choices and the choices we make for future generations. We are so excited to launch this new space, the Tribe Studio, that echoes this ethos,” said Jo England Founder of Tribe, Dubai.

Inspired by the interplay between ethically sourced materials and an alluring artistic bent that looks to beauty seated in function, Tribe’s collections are hand crafted and sourced both locally and globally.

“With all our furniture on display in visual vibrancy, customers are also free to explore different fabrics with our team. Our 100s of incredible artists come alive in customising projects for clients who have a choice of multiple botanical materials at hand. This extends exciting and enormous potential to fulfil designer’s project specifications. To top it off, all pieces are made to order and delivered within 15 days of order,” added Jo. — business@khaleejtimes.com