The strategic case for workplace wellness

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 6:13 PM

As organisations worldwide grapple with the challenges of an increasingly competitive landscape, the importance of prioritising employee well-being has never been more evident. Workplace wellness isn’t just a fashionable phrase; it’s a strategic investment that yields tangible results for employees and employers.

At its core, workplace wellness encompasses initiatives designed to promote and support the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of employees and can include fitness programmes, mental health resources, flexible work arrangements, and trust that employees will deliver among those flexibilities. Essentially, it is about creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive personally and professionally.

Prioritise the well-being of employees in the contemporary corporate landscape. A comprehensive approach to employee health, which includes physical, mental, and occupational well-being is crucial for a thriving, engaged, and productive workforce. Employee health is a significant factor in attracting and retaining the best talent. To further improve our employees’ health and well-being, we continuously gather and collate direct feedback from them. Our efforts are also aligned with the World Health Organisation principles and international conventions and standards set by the International Labour Organisation.

Why workplace wellness?

The significance of well-being cannot be overstated. Beyond simply being the right thing to do, prioritising employee well-being is a smart business decision with far-reaching benefits.

For starters, a healthy and happy workforce is more engaged and productive. When employees feel physically and mentally well, they can focus, collaborate, and innovate better, leading to increased efficiency, higher-quality work output and greater productivity overall.

In today’s competitive job market, top talent is increasingly drawn to organisations that prioritise employee well-being, making workplace wellness a key differentiator for employers looking to attract and retain such talent. Research has shown that companies with comprehensive wellness programs experience lower healthcare costs, reduced absenteeism, and higher employee morale.

By proactively addressing issues related to employee health and well-being, organisations can mitigate the risk of costly medical claims and productivity losses associated with poor health outcomes. Building a culture of wellness can help create a positive work environment that builds loyalty, collaboration, and a sense of belonging among employees.

Into practice

Incorporating wellness initiatives into the workplace is more than just checking boxes. By prioritising employee well-being, we’ve witnessed first-hand the transformative impact of workplace wellness initiatives in building a positive and productive work environment.

One of the keyways that organisations have incorporated wellness initiatives into their workplace cultures, particularly in the Middle East Africa region, is by encouraging a holistic approach to well-being. This includes promoting fitness programmes and events, hosting mental health awareness sessions, and championing work-life balance. Corporates also should be aware of the power of collective action, which drives positive change, both within our organisations and in the communities they serve.

Tarek Hendi, regional head of HR for MEA at Hitachi Energy’s in Grid Automation Unit. — Supplied photo

Companies can launch campaigns that encourage their employees to engage in various physical activities, from traditional sports, for instance, to everyday tasks like gardening and housework. The response to such initiatives would be inspiring, as the employees will have the opportunity to stay active, while making a difference. By encouraging physical activity and community engagement, companies can enhance workplace wellness along with creating a culture of compassion and collaboration that extends beyond the office walls.

Employees, who feel supported and valued by their organisation, are more motivated, committed, and productive. This benefits individual employees and contributes to the overall success of the organisation.

Adapting to changes in the workplace

Promoting workplace wellness comes with challenges, particularly in the era of remote work. By cultivating a culture of well-being, gaining leadership buy-in, and implementing flexible initiatives like remote work options and virtual wellness programmes, Adapt to the changing landscape and continue to support employees’ well-being, no matter where they are.

Having held multiple human resource leadership roles across different regions, I have observed that the approaches to promoting workplace health can vary based on cultural values and norms. In the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, family, respect, and work-life balance are often emphasised. Firms must recognise the importance of cultural awareness and strive to incorporate regional values into their wellness programs to ensure they resonate with their diverse workforce.

On a personal level, I’ve had the opportunity to participate in several wellness programmes and mental health sessions, which have been invaluable in helping me maintain my well-being and productivity. From flexible remote work options to wellness workshops, these initiatives have improved my effectiveness at work and enhanced my overall quality of life.

The writer is regional head of HR for MEA at Hitachi Energy’s in Grid Automation Unit.