Etisalat, du announce strategic partnerships with MBRHE

Etisalat, from Emirates Telecommunication Group Company, and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), have announced the finalisation of their master developer agreements (MDA) with Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE).

As part of the new partnership, both operators will cover MBRHE’s mega housing projects, providing essential telecommunications infrastructure through the Taawun infrastructure deployment initiative.

The agreement helps achieve the strategic objectives of MBRHE to create high-end residential communities offering comprehensive services. It also aims at increasing the levels of satisfaction of UAE citizens in Dubai, allowing them to choose the retail telecom operator of their choice without experiencing any disruption while moving into their new home. The arrangement will further support to the government’s long-term vision in developing smart infrastructure and establishing a robust telecom sector for master developers.

Under the MDA, du and Etisalat will install, maintain, and oversee state-of-the-art fixed telecom services and solutions across mega housing projects in Oud Al Muteena, Hatta, Al Warqa 4, and Muhaisnah.

Sami Abdullah Gargash, CEO, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: “We are excited about this partnership with Etisalat and Du, which reflects our commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives and providing advanced services to our communities. We value the efforts of both operators and all the partners who contributed to this initiative to develop the telecommunication infrastructure enhancing them across our residential communities.”

Saeed Alzarouni, SVP of Mobile Network, Etisalat, said: “Taawun is an initiative we are deeply invested in at Etisalat, as it aligns closely with our commitment to support the government’s vision and the development of smart technologies and enable digital transformation across UAE. We are honoured to collaborate with Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment to deliver superior digital and communications infrastructure to our customers in line with our overall strategy and vision of ‘Driving the Digital Future to Empower Societies’. This agreement reaffirms our continued efforts to enter into partnerships, enhance our offerings across the UAE, and cater to the needs of generations to come.”

Saleem AlBlooshi, chief technology officer, du, said: “Making valuable contributions to community transformations is an integral part of du operations. With smart infrastructure development becoming an increasing priority at the national level, we are proud to lend our support and expertise to ensure master developers reap the rewards of a telecom sector that meets every demand through world-class infrastructure and resources."

He added: "At du, we have always worked proactively in line with the UAE’s sustainability agenda. Today’s announcement represents the next phase of this enduring principle, and we are proud of our partnership with MBRHE. Now more than ever, residential communities require comprehensive telco services, with seamless capabilities and without disruption. This is what we will deliver through this collaboration.”

business@khaleejtimes.com