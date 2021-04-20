Du’s Ramadan campaign to give back to the wider UAE community

Under the theme ‘Sharing for Good’, du is supporting small business owners by promoting key activities across the telco’s social media platforms

Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced details of a brand new community-centric campaign that honors the values and spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In line with the enduring principle of sharing during the Holy Month, du is not only providing its customers with amazing offers, but the telco will also be supporting small businesses owners through its social media channels under the theme ‘Sharing for Good.’ Over the coming weeks, the telco will promote their respective business offerings and showcase the value they deliver to customers and the UAE community. Through this initiative, du will be empowering the small business community to share their ideas, make recommendations, provide insights, and showcase talent, serving as a force for good and making meaningful social contributions.

Fahad Al Hassawi, acting CEO, du, said: “Expressing kindness, demonstrating empathy, and encouraging actions of generosity are ever-present characteristics during Ramadan that showcase the importance of camaraderie as our society is brought even closer together. At du, we share these same values, which guide us as we utilize our talent, skills, and energies to connect, encourage, and inspire the local community. Throughout the pandemic, we have supported our customers, wider business community, and the country, providing invaluable assistance and giving back to those we serve.”

“Our Ramadan campaign represents the latest step of this commitment, and we are proud to promote local businesses, give back to our communities, and demonstrate the impactful influence of sharing. In due course, du’s social media capabilities will help enable businessmen and women to realize their goals, bring happiness to others, and make a real difference. Furthermore, consumers and enterprise customers’ experiences will be boosted by the latest options presented to them through our commercial offers, which are another testament to the Holy Month and the act of sharing with others,” he said.

In line with the objectives of the campaign and its long-standing pledge to delight customers, du is presenting consumers and enterprise customers with new commercial offers. Home customers can avail a 50 per cent discount on over 100 Video On Demand (VOD) titles. In addition, postpaid customers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone with installment prices as low as Dh99 per month, and they will also be receiving a free 12-month postpaid Power Plan when buying a special number. Moreover, prepaid customers can acquire 10 GB full data and enjoy unlimited content from 11pm until 7am, and free power banks are being given to all prepaid customers who will purchase the Prepaid Flexi plan online. For enterprise customers, a Dh99 monthly installment plan is also available on the Galaxy S21 as well as a special discount that can also be obtained by Fazaa loyalty card holders.

During Ramadan, du is also supporting several charities as part of its CSR activities. The telco is helping Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which is committed towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education, and will encourage staff and customers to make donations that will support Dubai Cares’ educational programs.

Similarly, du is also working alongside UNICEF UAE, Tarahum, and the UAE Red Crescent, promoting donations for vaccination drives, local food provision, and Iftar and Eid campaigns, respectively. Du has worked with all four charitable organizations in the past and will also be supporting other organizations, such as Cafu, Nefsy, and the Rashid Centre for People of Determination through various donations.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com