Why AI's ability to reflect emotional intelligence remains questionable

Imagine you’re in a tight spot after making a work blunder, and you turn to ChatGPT for help in drafting an apology email to your boss. While the AI can nail the proper format and language, it might fall short in adding that authentic touch of remorse and sincerity that human-written apologies often carry. The result? An email that ticks the formal boxes but may miss the mark in truly conveying your regret and commitment to making amends. According to Service Bell, almost 90 per cent of chatbot users view chatbots as acceptable to extremely helpful. And, as per Forbes, in 2022, the global artificial intelligence market reached a valuation of $136.55 billion. Isha Farha Quraishy, ambassador for Diplomatic Mission for Global Peace, education technology expert, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, explained, “Human intelligence is the source of artificial intelligence; we are the ones providing it with intellect. I find ChatGPT incredibly helpful in streamlining my content creation process. It efficiently generates initial content through voice-to-text, allowing me to make quick edits and prepare emails on the go, such as while driving. However, it's crucial to note that ChatGPT is not designed to replace the human touch. Expecting a human touch from this tool is a misconception. Instead, it serves as a useful assistant, enhancing productivity but not replacing the nuanced elements that only human interaction can provide in communication.”

While ChatGPT excels in tasks requiring structure and information, the nuanced elements of human communication, such as authentic remorse or personalised project highlights, may sometimes be challenging for it to capture. The value of a human touch in conveying emotions and individual experiences remains unparalleled.

Dubai based Sujith Varghese who holds The Guinness World Record and is also a TEDx speaker, said, “People increasingly rely on AI for various tasks due to its efficiency, accessibility, and time-saving capabilities. The prevalence of technology in our lives has led to a shift in communication dynamics, with individuals often finding themselves immersed in digital interactions rather than face-to-face conversations. As technology interventions become more ubiquitous, some may find it challenging to communicate effectively with others, making AI a convenient alternative for streamlined and prompt assistance. The ease of interacting with AI tools, like ChatGPT, provides a solution for those seeking quick and structured support in tasks ranging from drafting emails to résumé building. While AI offers undeniable benefits, it's crucial to strike a balance and recognise the irreplaceable value of human connection and communication in fostering empathy, understanding, and authentic expression.”

Emotions, the cornerstone of human interaction, play a pivotal role in building and sustaining meaningful relationships. As we embrace technology for its practical benefits, it is essential to exercise caution, recognising the irreplaceable role of emotional intelligence and human connection in navigating the complexities of relationships and communication.

Dr Maisa Ziadni, a clinical psychologist trained and licensed in California, USA, accentuated, “Emotions play a crucial role in initiating and sustaining human connections. Therapists play a pivotal role in assisting individuals: first, in recognising and labelling their emotions; second, in experiencing these emotions; and third, in expressing both primary and adaptive emotions within themselves and in relationships. While technology can serve as a helpful starting point, aiding in communication initiation or enhancing efficiency, it lacks the emotional depth and nuance present in human interactions. It is imperative to caution against relying solely on technology to navigate relationships, address needs, and communicate effectively. Individuals must cultivate an emotional skillset, coupled with resilience, to authentically experience and express emotions, fostering healthy and genuine connections.”

In the age of AI, empathy is diminishing as digital interactions and algorithmic influences dominate. Online communication, driven by AI, tends to depersonalise interactions, lacking the depth of empathy found in face-to-face encounters. Social media algorithms create echo chambers, limiting exposure to diverse perspectives and hindering the development of empathy. The fast-paced nature of modern life, coupled with constant connectivity, leaves little mental space for genuine empathetic engagement, contributing to emotional fatigue. Additionally, the anonymity of online interactions can lead to a decrease in accountability, fostering desensitisation to the emotions of others. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into our lives, it is crucial to consciously prioritise empathetic behaviours and foster meaningful face-to-face connections to counteract this decline in empathy.

“Empathy is broadly defined as the ability to understand and share another person’s feelings. To cultivate and sustain genuine empathy, individuals must introspect, bring present awareness to their emotions, and comprehend their biases. Developing the capacity to "walk in others' shoes" requires openness, curiosity, and judgment-free understanding. Therapeutic strategies can facilitate these steps, fostering empathy and genuine curiosity about others' emotional experiences. I caution young adults and people in general about the pitfalls of social media platforms. Comparing internal worlds with the external facade on social media can negatively impact mood and self-esteem, as research has linked social media use to worse mental health,” said Dr Ziadni.

According to PRDaily.com, over 30 per cent of Generation Z individuals employed in various sectors currently incorporate AI into their work, indicating a notable presence that foreshadows increased automation trends as this generation assumes more influential roles. Presently, Gen Z predominantly embraces generative AI for academic tasks, fostering creativity, pursuing hobbies, and seeking personalised song recommendations.

Life Coach Chetna Chakravarthy shared, “One significant challenge today is that Generation Z seems to avoid experiencing discomfort, swiftly associating even minor distress with anxiety. If they don't cultivate the emotional resilience to confront uneasy feelings, there's a risk that they may struggle to empathise with others. This could lead to dismissive attitudes, avoidance, or even a tendency to ignore rather than confront these emotions.”

As we navigate the evolving landscape of AI in communication, it is imperative to acknowledge both its merits and limitations. While tools like ChatGPT offer unparalleled efficiency and support in various tasks, the unique nuances of human emotion, empathy, and genuine connection remain indispensable. “The role of technology should complement rather than replace the human touch in communication. The challenge lies in striking a delicate balance, leveraging AI for its strengths while actively preserving the richness of face-to-face interactions and emotional intelligence. As we move forward, it is crucial to foster a harmonious integration of technology and humanity, ensuring that the digital realm enhances, rather than diminishes, the depth and authenticity of our relationships and communications,” concluded Chakravarthy.

