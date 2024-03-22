It is an authentic and unique production quality of rice produced in Greece
UAE residents using Google Chrome were urged on Friday to check their browsers and ensure they are using the latest version.
The country's Cybersecurity Council issued an advisory, warning the public of "several high-risk vulnerabilities" that were detected in the browser.
These glitches could allow an attacker to hack into one's system and "execute a code", it added.
Google released a security update a couple of days ago to address the issue, so users are strongly advised to update their Chrome browser.
Getting the latest version can help "avoid any breaches or leaks of your information and personal data or other malicious actions", the UAE Cybersecurity Council said.
