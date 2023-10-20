UAE: Emirati experts create AI-powered auditing platform

Al Mersad, developed by Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, will bolster the speed and accuracy of auditing process

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority officials at Gitex 2023. — Supplied photo

Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 7:21 PM

An artificial intelligence-powered platform, developed by Emirati experts will bolster the speed and accuracy of auditing process in the UAE.

Experts from the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority collaborated with Presight.ai, a G42 firm, to create Al Mersad.

Al Mersad harnesses AI and big data analytics to revolutionise the audit sector, reinforce governance, and ensure the security of public assets.

Mahmoud Al Alawi, executive director of the corporate support sector at the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, noted that the ground-breaking platform is a result of the dedicated efforts of the authority’s Emirati team.

Mahmoud Al Alawi.

The integrated data system auditing platform is designed to utilise its precise anomaly detection capabilities and risk assessment mechanism based on intricate data pattern recognition to smartly streamline typically tedious and data-heavy tasks like audits.

Through meticulous research and rigorous testing, Al Mersad aims to elevate the standard of auditing in the emirate, safeguard public funds, and ensure their judicious use and preservation for future generations.

Wael Abdulqader Mahmoud.

Wael Abdulqader Mahmoud, interim general director of monitoring and audit at the authority, said: “With the introduction of Al Mersad platform, our goal was to simplify the identification of financial anomalies and offer an advanced governmental analysis tool.”

The system capitalises on AI complemented by expert insights, greatly enhancing the speed and accuracy of the auditing process.

“This platform grants our auditors easy access to financial data across all relevant entities. Furthermore, it underscores its commitment to fortify transparency, bolster trust in governmental activities, and safeguard public finances,” Mahmoud underlined.

Al Mersad is among the two innovative platforms unveiled by the authority at Gitex Global 2023.

ADAAi to boost operations

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority officials at Gitex 2023. — Supplied photo

The other innovative solution is ADAAi – an internal platform comprising a secure dashboard, which enables the authority’s senior management and executives to make proactive decisions based on accurate data that is regularly updated.

The ADAAi dashboard automates institutional processes as it provides accurate information about completion rates for projects and operational processes that are updated in real-time. This allows officials to link strategies and courses of action with operational plans to ensure that the authority’s goals are achieved in record time.

The dashboard supports the monitoring of employees’ tasks and enables follow-up on the workflow, responsibilities, optimal employment of human capital, budgets, disbursements, and completion rates, allowing for effective management of operations as needed.

The dashboard establishes increased transparency, cooperation, and accountability, enhancing the capabilities of the team and developing productivity and efficiency to keep track of the accelerating pace of work.