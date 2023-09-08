UAE authority issues security flaw warning for Apple, Android users

These flaws allow 'unauthorised access to sensitive information and full control of the device'

by Web Desk Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 8:21 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 8:29 PM

A UAE authority has warned residents of a cyber security issue Thursday that may affect Apple and Android users.

In a tweet, the UAE Cyber Security Council noted Apple's emergency update addressed a serious security vulnerability with CVE-2023-41064, CVE-2023-41061 and CVE-2023-35674 for Android users.

The authority has advised users to install the latest updates pushed out by Apple and Android to combat the security concern.

Apple users

Researchers at digital watchdog group Citizen Lab said they found spyware they linked to cyber intelligence firm NSO that exploited a newly discovered flaw in Apple devices.

While inspecting the Apple device of an employee of a Washington-based civil society group last week, Citizen Lab said it found the flaw had been used to infect the device with NSO's spyware, it said in a statement.

Citizen Lab said Apple confirmed to them that using the high security feature "Lockdown Mode" available on Apple devices blocks this particular attack.

The flaw allowed compromise of iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim, the digital watchdog said. The new update fixes this vulnerability.

With inputs from Reuters

