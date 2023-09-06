UAE

Apple, Facebook, TikTok among six firms facing stricter EU rules

The European Commission named 22 platform services belonging to US tech behemoths

Photo: Reuters File
By AFP

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 2:41 PM

Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 2:42 PM

The world's biggest digital giants — including Apple, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance — will face the toughest ever EU curbs on how they do business, according to a list published Wednesday.

The European Commission, the EU's powerful antitrust body, named 22 "core platform" services belonging to six US tech behemoths — Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft -- and China's ByteDance.

The services included Apple's App Store; Meta's Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; Google's YouTube video platform and Chrome browser, as well as Apple's Safari.

