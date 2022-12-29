UAE: Adopting advanced technology, innovation top priority of government, says AI minister

This will enable the country to overcome challenges and explore futuristic approaches digitally to develop new economic sectors

The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, said that the UAE leadership believes that adopting advanced technology and innovation is a top priority in the country’s vision to further enhance the scientific position that it has achieved. This will enable the country to overcome challenges and explore futuristic approaches digitally to develop new economic sectors.

Al Olama was visiting the Industrial Innovation Group, the world's leader in security printing, biometric and global systems national entities and corporates headquarter in Sharjah, to explore the scientific research lab, new trends in advanced technology, and collaboration aspects.

He said that when it comes to technology, it must be connected with the most innovative tools to ensure safety, quality, and reliance. He praised the success of the Industrial Innovation Group in building a large base with 263 centers for passports around the globe and 367 centers for licenses. In addition, the 400 intellectual property assets will consolidate the UAE to lead in security documents and technology solutions.

Taryam Matar Taryam, CEO of Industrial Innovation Group said that IIG is one of the largest companies in the world working in the field of systems integration that can create a specific product, provide production lines with full control over the production process, as well as implement integration into e-government systems.

The Industrial Innovation Group is the first group in the Middle East and North Africa to establish real industrial production and implement system integration. It is the only company in the world in the field of production of identification documents and security printing that does not depend on third-party technologies in its activities.

The Group showcased the innovative solutions and its success in implementing them in the systems of the identification document personalization by laser engravings, and the production of electronic identification documents on polymeric and paper basis in single engineering and manufacturing chain. They also showcased the fully equipped building developed to innovate 3D and holographic products, allowing demetallized utilization.

The group proved that with the creation of new e-passports, the government would upgrade the machine-readable travel documents to a globally interoperable biometric passport and ensure a high range of secure personalization techniques.