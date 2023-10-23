Two friends built Dh600 AI start-up using ChatGPT, sell it for Dh550,000

Powell noted that inflation has cooled significantly from a year ago
Two budding entrepreneurs and friends took help from ChatGPT and built a start-up with just a modest investment of $185 (Dh600), reported CNBC. The two made it to the headlines when they decided to sell the AI start-up for $150,000 (Dh550,000), the report added.
The report revealed that Salvator Aiello and Monica Powers conceptualised and developed an AI research tool designed explicitly for testing business ideas. They named it DimeADozen.
As per the official site of DimeADozen, it can “validate any business idea in seconds.” The husband and wife are a software engineer and a product designer, respectively.
Monica and Salvator initially worked on DimeADozen as a side project, but soon it started generating substantial profits and that too with minimal expenses, stated the report.
The start-up was bought by a couple, Felipe Arosemena and Danielle de Corneille. It is worth noting that Salvator and Monica are still actively involved in the company, the report revealed.
The report added that the two have decided to dedicate a few hours each week to nurture their brainchild.
After this big feat, Salvator and Monica hope that DimeADozen will grab the attention of industry giants like Salesforce. “The bigger vision is: It becomes a ubiquitous tool to run a business through to validate and learn about it,” Salvator was quoted as saying.
