Musk says will restore recently suspended journalists' Twitter accounts

Downbeat economic data out of China and the United States fan recession fears
Elon Musk said on Saturday he will reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended in a controversy over publishing public data about the billionaire' s plane.
"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," he tweeted.
ALSO READ:
Downbeat economic data out of China and the United States fan recession fears
Event was initiated by Shell to recognise the contributions of its partners and external stakeholders
Other GCC stock markets moved in different directions as traders reacted to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and to the developments in energy markets amid fear of economic recession after a hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve
Now worth $171 billion, Arnault’s wealth eclipsed the Tesla CEO’s $164 billion fortune on Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Luxury residential development project has 121 units on offer, ranging from studios to three bedrooms
Launches three brand stores for Forever21, Cotton On and BODY covering 23,188 sq. ft. in UAE’s Silicon Central mall in Dubai
As of November 2022, ECI has facilitated Dh261 million worth of secured non-oil trade for businesses operating in Ras Al Khaimah