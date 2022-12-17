UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Musk says will restore recently suspended journalists' Twitter accounts

"Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," he tweeted earlier

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

By Reuters

Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 11:10 AM

Elon Musk said on Saturday he will reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended in a controversy over publishing public data about the billionaire' s plane.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," he tweeted.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business