iPhone security update for UAE users: Apple rolls out first 'rapid' fixes for multiple devices

Heads up, Apple users: A new software update has been rolled out for iPhone, iPad and Mac — and it sounds more serious than getting additional emojis. This one, released just this week, delivers "important security improvements between software updates".
Called 'Rapid Security Responses', these fixes allow users to apply necessary security updates "on the fly", faster than the usual process of getting the latest software versions, according to experts.
In an advisory, Apple said these may be used to "mitigate some security issues more quickly". It is not yet clear, however, what exact problem is being addressed through this important patch.
The update is delivered to devices running on the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, starting from iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1.
It is applied automatically, and it may prompt users to restart the device, Apple said.
Here's how it looks when you check the Software Update on an iPhone:
Those with older softwares won't receive the feature but fixes will be included in subsequent software updates.
Here's how you can check your device's settings:
>> For iPhone or iPad:
>> For Mac
How to know if the Rapid Security Response is applied?
A letter appears after the software version number, for example: macOS 13.3.1 (a)
