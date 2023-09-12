iPhone 15 launch: UAE market flooded with second-hand models as Apple prepares to announce new devices

While several residents eagerly await the launch, older models are still in demand, with no drop in price

FILE- iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022. Photo: AP

Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 4:20 PM

Apple is gearing up to unveil its next iPhone on Tuesday, continuing its annual late-summer tradition and sparking excitement among consumers eager to keep pace with the latest technology trends.

Anticipating the release of the latest iPhone model, enthusiasts in the UAE are setting a new trend in the smartphone market by trading in their older Apple phone models ahead of the launch.

According to retailers, residents are taking advantage of the resale value of existing models to buy new ones. "Our customers are eager to get their hands on iPhone 15. They are willing to part with their older models, and many are willing to upgrade their devices after the launch," said Moideen Mustafa, manager at Phone Line based in Deira.

He added, "People sell old phones before and in the initial days of unveiling the latest phone to get a higher price. The resale value of old models changes daily once the product is out in the market.

Phone Line store in Deira. Photo: SM Ayaz

New iPhone 15 launch

Tech giant Apple will hold the 'Wonderlust' event on September 12 to introduce the new generation of iPhones, as well as other products. The most talked about gadget is the iPhone 15, which will have updated hardware and display for Apple lovers. The latest phones are expected to have new charging ports, titanium cases and cameras.

Old models still in demand

While several residents eagerly await the launch of the iPhone 15, older iPhone devices are still in demand, with no drop in their price.

"Our customers are still showing a lot of interest in the earlier iPhone models, such as the iPhone 12, 13, and 14, despite the excitement around the iPhone 15," said Mustafa.

"We see consistent sales and strong resale prices for older models throughout the year. Many consumers are opting to purchase these devices as an affordable alternative to the latest iPhone, especially with the limited supply of the iPhone 15 after its launch," said Mustafa.

Shorab Hussain Chowdhury, a salesperson at Al Husan Mobiles in Sharjah, said that the prices of older iPhone models are still going strong. He said, "We have not seen a price drop for these models as of now, and we expect this trend to continue for the next few weeks."

Shorab Hussain Chowdhury

Demand for iPhone 13 Pro Max

In Sharjah and Dubai, the older iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently in huge demand. "The 13 Pro Max, 256GB, is wanted by most of our clients, and a used piece is currently available at Dh3,200. An unboxed piece of this model is currently unavailable in the market as the supply is quite lesser. The model was launched at Dh4,699," said Chowdhury, adding that the Pro Max model did not lose its value over the years.

Launch price vs current price

Retailers also highlighted that while the iPhone 14 Pro was launched at Dh4,699 for 256GB, the price for a new one in the market is Dh3,900 after one year. "The decrease in the price of the iPhone 14 Pro model is just Dh700-Dh900. And for the previous Pro Max models, the depreciation is between Dh800-Dh1,000," said Mustafa.

The current price for the new iPhone 13 is Dh2,500, launched at Dh3,399, and for the iPhone 14 is Dh2,800, launched at Dh3,289, said retailers.

Trading old models for new ones

Phone dealers also revealed that they've witnessed a surge in trade-ins of older models as customers eagerly look to part ways with their current iPhones in anticipation of acquiring the upcoming iPhone 15.

Kaleem Razaq, a salesperson at the Ibn Battuta Mobile dealer in Sharjah, shared, "We've had a steady stream of customers coming in to sell their older iPhone models. They're eager to secure reservations for the new model on Friday."

Advance booking

Retailers said that their regular clients have already pre-booked the new model of iPhone even before the launch. "I have got a few bookings for the new iPhone 15. People are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the phone, and I have to cater to them on the first or second day," said Mustafa adding that his customers are ready to pay extra in the first few weeks.

