Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

This comes after he launched a poll earlier, asking users of the microblogging platform to vote on whether he should resign from his position

Photo: AP file

By AFP Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 6:12 AM Last updated: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 6:15 AM

Elon Musk late Tuesday said he will resign as chief executive of Twitter once he finds a replacement, in apparent respect of a poll he himself launched that revealed users wanted him to step down.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk tweeted, saying he will then run software and server teams at Twitter.

