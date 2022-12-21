UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

This comes after he launched a poll earlier, asking users of the microblogging platform to vote on whether he should resign from his position

Photo: AP file
Photo: AP file

By AFP

Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 6:12 AM

Last updated: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 6:15 AM

Elon Musk late Tuesday said he will resign as chief executive of Twitter once he finds a replacement, in apparent respect of a poll he himself launched that revealed users wanted him to step down.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk tweeted, saying he will then run software and server teams at Twitter.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business