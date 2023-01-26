Elon Musk changes his name to Mr.Tweet; here's why

24% jump in visitors stayed in the Capital's hotels generating Dh5.4 billion in revenues last year
Elon Musk is making headlines yet again with his tweets.
He recently changed his name on Twitter to 'Mr. Tweet'. Although the eccentric billionaire owner of the micro-blogging platform is known for his out-of-the-blue decisions and tweets, this one is not as random as it looks.
According to media reports, the name was bestowed upon Musk by an irate lawyer during an intense court fight. Tesla's investors have sued Musk over a tweet he made in 2018, saying that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, and that "investor support is confirmed." He says that he did not intend to mislead shareholders and merely meant to keep them informed.
On Monday, one of the lawyers representing the investors reportedly called him 'Mr.Tweet' - a slip up that amused the Twitter owner greatly.
Meanwhile, Tesla reported another round of record quarterly profits Wednesday while confirming its long-term growth outlook in spite of concerns about rising competition and macroeconomic headwinds.
Musk touted the move in a conference call Wednesday, saying Tesla has seen increased orders since it was announced.
"Price really matters," the billionaire said. "These price changes really make a difference for the average consumer."
(With inputs from AP)
ALSO READ:
24% jump in visitors stayed in the Capital's hotels generating Dh5.4 billion in revenues last year
Equities have performed strongly since the start of the year as China’s economy reopens from strict lockdowns, energy prices ease, and hopes rise that a severe downturn can be averted even if inflation remains high
The UAE's leading group's strategic investment in unmanned air traffic management provider will further advance its autonomous capabilities
The fee reduction will encourage sustainable industries by promoting the deployment of advanced technology that lowers emissions
The UAE will attract a major share of $66 billion in potential FDI inflows into the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan in 2023 as global investors consider the emirate an ideal destination for investment
Dubai Investments and Millennium Hotels & Resorts will collaborate to launch the project on Danah Bay, Ras Al Khaimah; The hotel’s unique design offers uninterrupted sea views with exclusive beach access for guests and visitors
Danube recently announced that its Dh550 million project Elitz on the said plots has been sold out and is expected to be handed over by December 2025