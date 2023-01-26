Elon Musk changes his name to Mr.Tweet; here's why

He takes to Twitter to announce the name change, and also to report that the platform is not allowing him to change it back

Photo: AFP file

By Web Desk Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 9:04 AM

Elon Musk is making headlines yet again with his tweets.

He recently changed his name on Twitter to 'Mr. Tweet'. Although the eccentric billionaire owner of the micro-blogging platform is known for his out-of-the-blue decisions and tweets, this one is not as random as it looks.

According to media reports, the name was bestowed upon Musk by an irate lawyer during an intense court fight. Tesla's investors have sued Musk over a tweet he made in 2018, saying that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, and that "investor support is confirmed." He says that he did not intend to mislead shareholders and merely meant to keep them informed.

On Monday, one of the lawyers representing the investors reportedly called him 'Mr.Tweet' - a slip up that amused the Twitter owner greatly.

Meanwhile, Tesla reported another round of record quarterly profits Wednesday while confirming its long-term growth outlook in spite of concerns about rising competition and macroeconomic headwinds.

Musk touted the move in a conference call Wednesday, saying Tesla has seen increased orders since it was announced.

"Price really matters," the billionaire said. "These price changes really make a difference for the average consumer."

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: