Countdown begins for Meta's Twitter-like app: Here's what Elon Musk has to say

Threads has created a buzz on social media ahead of its launch on Thursday, with some calling it 'Twitter destroyer'

Meta / Reuters file photo

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 2:15 PM

Facebook’s parent company Meta will launch Threads, an “Instagram text-based conversation app”, on Thursday, July 6. A countdown website was also launched by Meta for the Thread application.

The application is expected to rival Elon Musk’s microblogging platform Twitter.

In Europe, the Threads app was seen on the Google PlayStore on Monday morning and was then spotted in the App Store at night, according to a report in Forbes.

According to the description on the App Store, Threads is “where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

Threads users will be allowed to follow the same people they follow on Instagram and in with their Instagram accounts. Its listing on the app stores said that people will be able to “connect over conversation” and share their “point of view” on the new Meta platform.

Elon Musk’s reaction

As the app's upcoming launch grabbed headlines, Elon Musk tweeted a response: “Thank goodness they’re so sanely run”.

He was apparently referring to the chief product officer of Meta Chris Cox’s comments during a company-wide meeting regarding Threads. Cox had termed Threads as “our response to Twitter”, reported NDTV.

“We've been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox said.

People call it 'amazing'

Threads has created a buzz on social media ahead of its launch.

“It’s gonna be an interesting few weeks/months … If it’s truly on a decentralised protocol, I am a fan. It was about time we have a “meta” level aggressive execution of a decentralised protocol,” a comment read.

Expressing excitement over the launch of Threads, one user wrote, “I will see you on Threads It’s here. It’s real. And it’s amazing”.

