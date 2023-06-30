Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight could take place at one of the seven wonders of the world

The world’s wealthiest person had thrown a cage fight challenge at the Meta CEO in a Twitter exchange with a user on June 21

The battle of the billionaires — a proposed cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could take place one of the seven wonders of the world — Colosseum in Rome, if reports are to believed.

Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, had thrown a cage fight challenge at Mark Zuckerberg in a Twitter exchange with a user on June 21. Following this, the Meta CEO shared a screenshot of Musk’s tweet and wrote, “Send me location”. This elicited a response from Musk who replied in a tweet, “Vegas Octagon”.

But now it seems that the Colosseum in Rome would be the setting for this 'gladiatorial fight.'

It has been reported that Italy’s Minister of Culture has reached out to Zuckerberg about staging the UFC fight at the ancient amphitheatre.

At the moment, it is unclear if the fight will take place inside or outside the historic Colosseum.

