UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata is the only automaker currently building EVs in India and the Tiago EV is expected to further its lead in the country’s electric car market

Managing director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Shailesh Chandra speaks during the launch of the new Tata 'Tiago EV' electric vehicle in Mumbai on September 28, 2022. — AFP
Managing director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Shailesh Chandra speaks during the launch of the new Tata 'Tiago EV' electric vehicle in Mumbai on September 28, 2022. — AFP
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 3:02 PM

India’s Tata Motors on Wednesday launched an electric model of its popular Tiago hatchback with a sticker price starting from 849,000 rupees ($10,370), making it the most affordable electric vehicle in the country.

Tata is the only automaker currently building EVs in India and the Tiago EV is expected to further its lead in the country’s electric car market, even if much of that success is due to government subsidies and high tariffs that have kept out imports.

The Tiago EV is significantly cheaper than India’s next most affordable EV — the electric version of Tata’s Tigor compact sedan which starts at around $14,940. China, however, has some EV models that start as low as 32,800 yuan ($4,525).

The operating cost of the Tiago EV is expected to be about a seventh of the gasoline version.

To travel 1,000 kilometres (621 miles), a gasoline Tiago would require 7,500 rupees worth of fuel whereas the charging cost for the EV model would be 1,100 rupees, said Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and its EV subsidiary.

The cheapest version of the Tiago EV will have a driving range of 250km on a single charge while a more expensive version will offer a range of 315 km. — Reuters

A Staff Reporter

More news from Business
Are we heading for a 'long, ugly' global recession?

Business

Are we heading for a 'long, ugly' global recession?

The World Bank study further points out that the world’s three largest economies — the United States, China, and the euro area — have been slowing sharply. Under the circumstances, even a moderate hit to the global economy over the next year could tip it into recession

Business