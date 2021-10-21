Sterling Perfumes opens R&D perfumery laboratory

The perfumery development laboratory for fragrances and cosmetic ingredients will serve as the national hub for ingredient development.

Sterling Perfumes Industries, the region’s specialist in the manufacture and distribution of fragrances and cosmetics, now houses the high-tech R&D perfumery laboratory at their Dubai premises.

The initiative was in line with the global innovation initiatives undertaken by UAE to promote growth & sustainability.

The perfumery development laboratory for fragrances and cosmetic ingredients will serve as the national hub for ingredient development with cutting-edge Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) technology and machinery to power creations of oils, mixing & sampling to map consumer insights and preferences for Sterling Industries.

Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, chairman of Sterling Perfumes Industries, said: “Since its inception in 1998, Sterling Perfumes has been focused on succession in line with the strategies of UAE’s growth plan that our leaders have carved out splendidly for us. The visible results can be seen in all the new & upcoming projects as well as the 2050 vision mapped out by our government. In UAE’s 50th Anniversary Year, I am delighted to launch the new perfumery laboratory that will help facilitate and promote local fragrance business as Dubai & UAE have built a worldwide reputation for creating exclusive French & Oriental fragrances and Cosmetics that are unmatched in quality, luxury and sophistication for decades now.”

Sterling Perfumes is the manufacturing arm of Fakhruddin Holdings — a leading conglomerate in the Middle East that was established more than 50 years ago with diverse brands catering to the lifestyles of a global audience.

