Starting a business? Here's how to get funding

By Rayhan Aleem/Entrepreneurship Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023

The UAE is a thriving business hub in the Middle East, with an entrepreneurial spirit that has led to a multitude of startup businesses emerging and thriving in the region such as Careem, Swvl and Kitopi to name a few. However, getting funding for your business can be challenging, particularly for those who are new to the business scene. In this article, we will explore the secret to getting funding for your business in the UAE.

Determine who you are raising money from

Investors and financial institutions often target businesses at various stages of their cycle. If you are a business seeking pre-seed or seed funding then angel investors, friends and family are likely to invest in you. If you are at seed or series A, it would be venture capital funding you are seeking as they are professional investors who are not risk averse but are looking for high growth business. More established businesses would attract traditional banks and private equity investors. At this stage is it important to recognise the stage you are at and whom you are targeting.

Have a solid business plan

One of the most important aspects of securing funding for your business in the UAE is having a solid business plan. A business plan is essentially a roadmap that outlines your business objectives, strategies, and financial projections. A well-written business plan is essential to secure funding, as it demonstrates to potential investors that you have a clear vision for your business and a plan for success.

Demonstrate revenue and profitability

Depending on which stage of funding you are going for, being able to show that you have customers and are revenue generating gives you the edge when it comes to securing funding. If you are profitable that's even better. If you are seeking debt finance then this is very important as banks won't consider your business unless you can demonstrate that your business can make repayments.

Network effectively

Networking is essential to build relationships with potential investors and to gain access to funding opportunities. Attend networking events, conferences, and business forums, and connect with potential investors and business partners. Make sure to have a well-rehearsed elevator pitch, as this will help you to introduce your business quickly and concisely.

Seek out government support

The UAE government is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and startups, and there are a variety of initiatives and programs that can provide financial support to businesses. For example, the Dubai SME agency provides funding, training, and support to small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers a range of funding and support services to help UAE nationals start and grow their businesses.

Utilise crowdfunding platforms

Crowdfunding platforms are a relatively new source of funding for startups and small businesses in the UAE. These platforms allow entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a wide audience and receive funding from multiple investors. One of the most popular crowdfunding platforms in the UAE is Eureeca, which has helped many businesses raise capital.

Consider alternative funding sources

If traditional funding methods aren't working for you, there are a variety of alternative funding sources to consider. For example, you may be able to secure funding through peer-to-peer lending, invoice financing, or factoring. Additionally, some startups have found success through accelerator programs, which offer funding, mentorship, and support to businesses in exchange for equity.

Securing funding for your business in the UAE can be challenging, but by following these tips, you can increase your chances of success. Remember to have a solid business plan, network effectively, seek out government support, utilize crowdfunding platforms, and consider alternative funding sources. With the right approach, you can secure the funding you need to grow your business in the UAE.

- Rayhan Aleem is founder and Managing Partner, Alpha Pro Partners.