Sixth auction of T-bonds 4.5 times oversubscribed

The UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al Zeyoudi and Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko sign a joint statement on negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
The sixth auction of the UAE's dirham-denominated treasury bonds was oversubscribed by 4.5 times and received bids worth Dh6.72 billion, the UAE Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
The auction, which is part of the Dh9 billion T-Bond issuance programme for 2022, received strong demand through the six primary bank dealers.
The strong demand was across both tranches with a final allocation of Dh750 million for the 3-year tranche and Dh 750 million for the 5-year tranche, with a total of Dh1.5 billion issued in the auction.
The bonds, issued in in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE, had a spread of a 18 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries for three-year bonds, and a spread of 30 bps over US Treasuries for the five-year tranche.
The sixth auction followed the practice of re-opening the T-Bonds, which helps in building up the size of individual bond issues over time and improve liquidity in the secondary market.
The T-Bonds program will contribute in building the UAE dirham-denominated yield curve, strengthening the local debt capital market, developing the investment environment, providing safe investment alternatives for investors, as well as supporting sustainable economic growth, the Ministry of Finance said.
S&P Global’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the euro zone, seen as a good guide to economic health, nudged up to 47.8 in November from October’s 23-month low of 47.3, matching a preliminary estimate
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the measure would contribute to a destabilisation of world energy markets and would not affect Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine
This year's edition of 'Hello Business Pitch' competition is open to aspiring ventures who are up to 3 years in operation
One of its biggest advantages of Jafza is its proximity to the Jebel Ali Port, which offers construction companies access to over 3.5 billion existing and potential consumers in the MEASA region, says Ebtesam Al Kaabi, head of sales at the Jebel Ali Free Zone
The free zone’s construction cluster enables regional and global players to tap into new markets, generating trade worth Dh26.7 billion in 2021
Dubai Future Labs signs deals with Emirates, DP World and dnata; Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses the signing of three new partnerships aimed at driving innovation in aviation and logistics
No discussions about Russian price cap; Oil prices have come under pressure from weak economy; Next meetings to take place February 1 and June 3-4