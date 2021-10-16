Shurooq unveils 4 new hospitality projects in Sharjah

The Sharjah-based company said four new luxury hospitality projects will be launched in Sharjah’s Central and Eastern regions. It included Al Jabal Resort in Khorfakkan, a luxurious hotel in Kalba, a hotel in Khorfakkan which will feature UAE’s first waterpark in the east coast; and Al Bridi Resort at the Sharjah Safari project in Al Dhaid. — Suppplied photos

The Mysk Moon Retreat has also begun welcoming guests and bookings to experience the emirate’s first-of-its-kind luxury glamping destination

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) on Saturday announced four new hospitality projects in Sharjah.

In a statement, the Sharjah-based company said four new luxury hospitality projects will be launched in Sharjah’s Central and Eastern regions. It included Al Jabal Resort in Khorfakkan, a luxurious hotel in Kalba, a hotel in Khorfakkan which will feature UAE’s first waterpark in the east coast; and Al Bridi Resort at the Sharjah Safari project in Al Dhaid.

In addition, the Mysk Moon Retreat has also begun welcoming guests and bookings to experience the emirate’s first-of-its-kind luxury glamping destination, it added.

“With Mysk Moon Retreat now welcoming guests and bookings, this marks an exciting expansion of Shurooq’s portfolio of boutique hospitality offerings in the central region of Sharjah. It is the latest destination in a series of projects developed here, namely, the Mysk Al Faya Retreat, Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism, and the Mleiha Archaeological Centre,” Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman of Shurooq, said.

The family-friendly Mysk Moon Retreat comprises 10 single-bed domes with private pools, four family tents with private pools, and 2 single-bed tents. Each unit is self-sufficient and fitted with all essential amenities that guests would require, including a private barbeque area, in addition to a lobby, and a common area.

The Mysk Moon Retreat is part of Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection brand, managed by Mysk by Shaza, which includes the Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba, Mysk Al Faya Retreat in Mleiha, and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in the heart of the Al Badayer desert.

Eco-luxury retreat

Al Sarkal pointed out that the eco-luxury retreat provides visitors with the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities like trekking, dune bashing, and nature-inspired experiences in the rugged Mleiha landscape.

Guests at Mysk Moon Retreat will have access to a wide range of activities offered by Shurooq’s tourism destinations in Mleiha, in addition to enjoy the calm and tranquil environment of Mleiha through the retreat’s restaurant and a café, as the destination is situated away from all types of noise and light pollutions.

Shurooq’s latest hospitality offering, Jabal Resort, overlooks the pristine waters of the Soueifa Beach, situated between Khorfakkan Beach and Luluya Beach, and comprises of 45 eco-friendly units with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, and a private royal suite with swimming pool. In addition, the 187,000sqm project which is being developed on the slopes of the Al Soueifa mountain, will feature a restaurant, gym, kids play zone, reception, and lobby.

“Various attractions around the project will be connected via walking routes and tracks with a completion date set for March 2022,” according to a Shurooq statement.

5-star luxury hotel, waterpark in Khorfakkan

Al Sarkal also announced the development of a new 28,000sqm hospitality project in Khorfakkan, opposite the Khorfakkan Port, to cater to the needs of families and adventurers seeking new hospitality experiences.

He revealed that the project will feature 75 luxurious units, UAE’s first waterpark in the east coast, shopping complex, restaurant, gym, spa, marina, and residential units.

5-star hotel in Kalba

Announcing the new hospitality project in Kalba on Sharjah’s eastern coast, Al Sarkal stated that this region which lies on the southern coast of the UAE, next to the Kalba waterfront project, opposite to Kalba flag square

Shurooq’s new 12,500 sqm project here lies in the vicinity of the region’s renowned diving locations. It includes 80 units, two restaurants including a café in the lobby, a gym, spa, swimming pool and meeting halls.

Al Bridi Resort, Petting Zoo in Al Dhaid

Al Sarkal noted that “Al Bridi Resort” in Al Dhaid, Shurooq’s latest tourism attraction in Sharjah’s central region which is being developed in partnership with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, as part of the “Sharjah Safari” project, the largest safari in the world outside Africa, is expected to start at the end of this year.

Al Sarkal also announced that Shurooq has started developing “Al Dhaid Farm”, the city’s first petting zoo experience, near The Flag Square in Al Dhaid, which set to feature a wide range of entertainment activities and experiences for families and children along with domestic farm animals.

Shurooq also announced it has begun operations in expanding both Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in the natural dunes of Al Badayer, in response to the growing demand which both destinations experienced over the past years.

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat will be housing 20 new luxurious tents, varying between 4-bedroom and 2-bedroom units, and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat will house 15 new tents for an oasis, in addition to an outdoor swimming pool open to all guests at the retreat.

