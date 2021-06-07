Shuaa sells 3.8% KHCB stake to GFH
The company exiting non-core assets is part of overall strategy to optimise growth.
Shuaa Capital’s sale of 3.8 per cent stake in Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), totalling 34,648,071 shares, to GFH Financial Group is expected to contribute positively to Shuaa’s Q2 financials.
The sale of KHCB shares represents continued progress in Shuaa’s stated intention to exit its non-core assets. In the recent announcement of Shuaa’s Q1 results, which saw the group achieve a 10-year record for quarterly profits, it confirmed that it is on track with the process to wind down its non-core assets unit as planned.
In addition, Goldilocks Fund (managed by Shuaa’s subsidiary, Shuaa GMC Limited) also sold a 9.76 per cent stake in KHCB (totalling 87,078,724 shares) to GFH Financial Group. Following these disposals, Shuaa and Goldilocks no longer have any holding in KHCB.
Ajit Joshi, managing director and head of public and private markets at Shuaa, said: “We have been very clear on our goal of exiting non-core assets as part of our overall strategy to optimise growth. This sale is in line with that strategy and demonstrates a further milestone in the wind-down process of our non-core assets unit, allowing Shuaa to focus on driving growth and creating further value for our investors.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
Covid: 66% of UAE workers keen to train for new...
Automation has exacerbated widespread job security concerns and self-... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Ras Al Khaimah to see increased international...
There has been growing interest from hospitality developers in Ras Al ... READ MORE
-
Business
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flights to new summer ...
Passengers must provide a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before... READ MORE
-
Business
Air Arabia marks regional first with new service...
The airline is offering fare to Phuket from Dh1,799. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Full list of rules for vaccinated residents...
Travellers must have taken jabs that were approved by the European... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE docs urge Covid safety; virus may be around a ...
Health professionals said people cannot afford to become complacent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Only Covid-vaccinated kids can attend...
Kids aged 12 and above must have received the vaccine to be part of... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed