Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi opens the inaugural RAK Energy Summit

The two-day event brings together high-profile attendees from the UAE and around the world

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 6:37 PM

Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the RAK Energy Summit kicked off on Tuesday at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, with high-profile attendees from the UAE and around the world.

The summit and exhibition were opened with a keynote speech by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who said: “I am happy to inaugurate the first RAK Energy Summit, which serves as a platform to shape our thinking and steer dialogue in terms of the global approach to climate change and the future of the energy sector.

“The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is an active and influential partner in the UAE’s energy plans and our vision, through the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, is to support national, as well as global efforts to find innovative, hi-tech solutions to the most pressing of challenges.

“Sustainability, preserving the environment, and making meaningful contributions to combat climate change are the essence of Ras Al Khaimah’s approach to comprehensive development."

For his part, Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, said in a speech delivered on behalf of Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure: “The UAE is one of the leading countries in developing the clean energy sector, and a pioneer of modern methods to enhance the efficiency of the energy sector. Climate action in the UAE is based on three main axes: finance, technology and the environment. Hosting COP 28 represents an important and defining moment in the UAE’s climate diplomacy, by organizing a comprehensive and exceptional conference that can fully mobilise for international climate action.”

Meanwhile, Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, director-general of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, the host of the Summit, stated: “We envision a Ras Al Khaimah where suppliers of efficient products and services find consumers looking to benefit from energy efficiency, where our youth develops and executes innovative solutions and where society is aware of its sustainability responsibilities. We have taken some important steps towards this in the summit, including the launch of our home energy services, the launch of an industrial energy audit initiative, and the launch of the SME edition of RAK Energy Innovation Competition, along with several other program announcements. We are grateful to our leadership, sponsors, partners and guests for making this first day a success.”

A highlight of the first day was the presentation of the UAE Energy Management Leadership Awards for 2022 by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. Ras Al Khaimah Municipality was awarded first place, while Adnoc Onshore and Adnoc Offshore were awarded second and third places, respectively. The award is based on an assessment conducted by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and recognises implementation of best practices in energy management.

Held under the theme of “Creating and contributing to the energy efficiency and renewable energy goals of the future”, the summit supports the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and the country’s preparations for both the UN COP 27, taking place in Egypt next month, and the UN COP 28, which will take place in the UAE next year. RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy targets 30 per cent electricity savings, 20 per cent water savings and 20 per cent renewable energy in the generation mix by 2040.

“We are pleased to be a part of this event that brings together leaders from government and companies to discuss energy efficiency and renewable energy as a driver for the competitiveness and sustainability of Ras Al Khaimah’s economy,” said Franco Atassi, the CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East.

“Siemens is committed to developing technology that intelligently connects energy systems, buildings and industries, enhances the way we live and work, and protects our planet.”

“Luceco Group has adopted the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and the Society of Light and Lighting (SLL) Technical Memorandum (TM66) which provides a framework for action and assessment for the lighting industry. With a clear explanation of the ‘Circular Economy’ TM66 identifies how circular principles can be embraced by specifiers and manufacturers such as our group,” Venkat Raman, MD, Luceco Middle East.

The two-day summit, hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, is supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Masdar, and more than 10 government entities in Ras Al Khaimah.

Other key dignitaries and speakers at the opening day of the summit included Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Munther Mohammed bin Shekar Al Zaabi, director-general, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality; Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, assistant undersecretary for Water, Electricity & Future Energy Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Mane Alsudairawi, acting director-general, Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR); Renaud Capris, chief executive officer, Enova; Raheel Ahmed, CEO, RAKBank, and a virtual keynote address by Francesco La Camera, director-general, Irena.

The second day of the summit continues on Wednesday, with leading speakers and decision makers, including Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Yousif Al Ali, assistant undersecretary for Water, Electricity & Future Energy Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Essa Abdulrahman Al Hashmi, assistant undersecretary - Sustainable Communities Sector & Acting Assistant Undersecretary - Green Development & Climate Change Sector, UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Esmaeel Hassan AlBlooshi, general manager, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority; Gauri Singh, deputy director-general, International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena); Marco Matteini, Industrial Development Officer, UNIDO; Fawaz Al Muharrami, executive director, Masdar Clean Energy; Luc Kœchlin, CEO, EDF Middle East; and Hugh Richmond, CEO, Edina – Part of Energy Efficiency Services (EESL).

— business@khaleejtimes.com