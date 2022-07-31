Sharjah’s exhibition season 2022 is back with eventful calendar

By Staff Report Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 3:06 PM

Sharjah’s exhibition and conference season will soon kick off with a wide range of major local, regional, and international events hosted and organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah during the last four months of 2022.

From August 26 to January 1, 2023, Sharjah will host a total of 11 business, commercial, and cultural events that will draw a huge turnout of companies, visitors, and professionals from all over the world.

These include the International Government Communication Forum, the 50th edition of Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), National Career Exhibition, International Education Show, and Acres Real Estate Exhibition, in addition to the first edition of the Gulf Coatings Show and many more retail trade shows.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the exhibitions and conference industry in Sharjah has experienced a significant jump in 2022, with the number of diversified and specialised exhibitions remarkably growing. He also noted that the centre has successfully organized and hosted 11 exhibitions and events in the first half of 2022.

Al Midfa said that the centre is all set to welcome guests and exhibitors from across the globe and that it will continue to be fully committed to using the best international standards and procedures developed in the industry.

“The event-packed calendar will undoubtedly boost the economic and development contributions of exhibition industry and will positively reflect on numerous sectors; thus, pushing Sharjah's growth journey to the next level, he added.

An exceptional edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show will be held from October 5 to 10 to mark its golden jubilee. The show will draw a sizable international audience from Latin America and Europe as well as a brand-new group of visitors and participants from African nations.

It will feature many innovative events, programs, and cultural workshops on jewellery and precious stones. The National Career Exhibition and the International Education Show will both take place be organized in the centre in the same month, precisely from October 18 to 22.

In addition to the first edition of the Gulf Coatings Show, the centre will also host the Acres Real Estate Exhibition from November 24 to 27. It will be organised by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by the Real Estate Sector Business Group working.

The Sharjah Book Authority will also organize the Sharjah International Book Fair, the biggest event of its kind in the region to provide visitors with a leading cultural and knowledge platform, while the International Government Communication Center of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau will stage the International Government Communication Forum.

Other events include the Furniture 360, Big Shopper Sale, and Back-to-School Exhibition, with the centre concluding its busy schedule of events with the Winter Clearance Sale, which will be held from December 23 to January 1.

