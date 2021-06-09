Sharjah’s Alef Group launches Al Mamsha Seerah valued at Dh1.6 billion

Dubai – Sharjah-based property developer Alef Group has launched the Al Mamsha Seerah phase of its flagship mixed-use development Al Mamsha.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, stressed the importance of the project in preserving the elements of Sharjah’s rich history to provide a modern lifestyle for local communities and retailers alike.

Valued at Dh1.6 billion, Al Mamsha Seerah provides residents with a modern lifestyle and quality of living.

“We are aware of the change that Covid-19 has brought to the world, and the consequential shift in behaviour and lifestyle. We as a brand are adapting to these changes and are constantly reassessing the market to do so. With that, we are excited to bring Al Mamsha Seerah to the residents and citizens of Sharjah,” he said.

Ataya added, "The Al Mamsha Seerah project is the jewel of real estate projects in Sharjah, adding to the existing exceptional capabilities that Sharjah enjoys as a modern and developed city, in addition to meeting the requirements of the new real estate market. “

The project consists of three residential complexes comprising 1,699 units spread over 11 buildings, forming a variety of units of studios and 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments. All units are equipped with the finest facilities and best amenities according to the highest international quality standards. The project is expected to be delivered during the last quarter of 2024.

Al Mamsha Seerah provides a range of services and facilities for residents and visitors such as swimming pools, football pitches, basketball courts, volleyball courts, tennis courts, and cricket nets, as well as open green spaces, besides retail stores, children's areas, and many more recreational options.

Al Mamsha includes spaces dedicated to hosting events, shows, and live exhibitions within the entertainment area, as well as spaces for holding special events that suit the needs of the public.

