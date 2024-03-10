Sharjah business licences growth shows strong expansion

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 5:30 PM

The total number of business licences issued by the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) in 2023 grew by 2 per cent to 7,738, data showed.

According to data issued by SEDD, renewed licences achieved a growth of 4.4 per cent , with 58,627 ones during 2023. This contributed to the emirate achieving a growth in the number of issued and renewed licences, which amounted to 4.1 per cent , with a total of 66,365 thousand issued and renewed licences during 2023. The report also recorded a qualitative increase in issued commercial and industrial licences, “Eitimad” licences, and e-Commerce, with rates reaching 6 per cent , 15 per cent , 21 per cent , and 19 per cent , respectively, in 2023 compared to 2022. Also, SEDD paid great attention to regulating the practice of economic activities and sectors by setting policies, standards and regulations in accordance with the current economic situation.

Hamad Ali Abdulla Al Mahmoud, chairman of SEDD, said that the department is moving towards its sustainable goals in which it realises the scale of the challenges and the level of rapid changes that require the presence of methodologies and thoughtful work plans, and looks forward to the future in economic and development work.

Fahad Al Khamiri, director of registration and licensing department, said that the data issued by SEDD confirmed the increase in the total number of issued and renewed licences in all economic sectors during 2023. He pointed out that the most important activities of the issued licences included gas stations, money exchange shops, transporting petroleum products, selling gold and jewellery, clinics, medical centres and schools.

On the other hand, Khalfan Al Herathi, Director of SEDD Branches Department, said that SEDD branches issued 7,738 new licences during 2023, with a growth of 2 per cent . The main branch in Sharjah and the Industrial Area Branch, came in first place with 6,474 licences issued, and the Central Region Branch came second with 659 licences issued, then the Eastern Region Branch with 605 licences issued. In details, Khor Fakkan Branch topped the Eastern Region Branches with 280 licences issued, followed by Kalba Branch with 265 issued licences, and then Dibba Al Hisn Branch with 60 issued licences.

As for renewed licences by branch, Sharjah City branches, which included the Department’s main headquarter and the Industrial Area Branch, came in first place with 47,649 renewed licences, the Central Region came in second with 6,084 renewed licences, then the Eastern Region Branch hit 2,542 renewed licences. In details, Khor Fakkan Branch topped the Eastern Region Branches with 2,420 renewed licences, followed by Kalba Branch that reached 2,044 renewed licences, and then Dibba Al Hisn Branch with 430 renewed licences.