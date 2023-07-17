Sharjah Airport set for Dh2.4b expansion

Sharjah Airport records 24.4% traffic surge in H1

Last year, the Sharjah airport handled about 13.1 million passengers. — KT file

by Issac John Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 6:00 PM

Sharjah Airport recorded a 24.4 per cent year-on-year surge in traffic to seven million passengers in the first half of 2023.

The airport, which is embarking on a major expansion project aimed at increasing its passenger handling capacity to 20 million within a few years, also achieved substantial growth in cargo operations.

The Dh2.4 billion Sharjah Airport expansion project, which will be completed by 2026, is aimed at enhancing service standards and boosting flight capacity. The airport expects to attract more airline customers, particularly from markets in Europe and East Asia. The home base of Air Arabia, the region’s leading low-cost carrier, the airport managed to handle more than 70,000 tons of cargo, including 6,000 tons of sea-air cargo, the airport said in a statement.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said the achievements signified the efforts of Sharjah Airport Authority to exceed the expectations of passengers and enhance their traveling experience as well as elevate Sharjah Airport’s status to become one of the top five regional airports that offer an exceptional travel experience. “These accomplishments come in line with the Authority’s strategy to strengthen Sharjah Airport’s leading position and achieve sustainable growth in the aviation and cargo sectors,” said Al Midfa.

“We are constantly extending Sharjah Airport’s network in order to deliver exceptional customer experiences in accordance with the best international standards. We are optimistic that the addition of more destinations will provide us with more travel and logistics opportunities,” he added.

“The rise in air traffic is a testament to the successful collaboration between Sharjah Airport Authority and its airline partners, as well as the airport’s commitment to providing seamless operations and exceptional facilities and digital services to its customers,” the airport statement said.

“These figures highlight the airport’s essential role in facilitating trade and logistics operations, further reinforcing its reputation as a reliable and efficient cargo hub in the region. Furthermore, the aircraft activity exhibited an upward trajectory, with a notable 14 per cent increase in flights, totalling over 46,900 flights during this period, in comparison to the same period last year,” the statement said.

In 2022, the airport completed a maintenance programme in the passenger terminal, including the arrivals terminal, to further improve customer experience. Last year, the airport handled about 13.1 million passengers, up from 7.0 million in 2021, and is expected to exceed the 2019 pre-pandemic levels of 13.6 million in 2023.

The airport authority also announced the addition of six flight destinations and three air cargo destinations. The new destinations include Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Ufa City and Samara City in Russia, Lar in Iran, Indore in India, and Bangkok in Thailand. The air cargo destinations, which have been newly included are Houston in the US, Kigali in Rwanda, and Nashik in India. “The move is in line with the Authority’s aim of boosting commercial ties and contributing to the economic expansion of Sharjah and the UAE as well as improving connection with the world through sustainable growth, enhancing the infrastructure and service offerings,” said the statement.