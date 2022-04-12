SCCI records jump in new memberships in Q1 2022

Wam file photo

The SCCI’s total number of registered members reached 17,568, an increase of 8 per cent over the year 2021.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 5:09 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 5:12 PM

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) experienced a surge in the number of transactions and memberships during the first quarter of 2022, with estimated 1996 new companies joining and 15,572 memberships renewed, the highest since 2018.

During this time, the SCCI’s total number of registered members reached 17,568, an increase of 8 per cent over the year 2021.

This raises the total number of members and affiliates of the Chamber to 61,212 members, demonstrating the strength of Sharjah’s local economy and its importance as a focal point in the UAE for establishing successful investment projects and developing regional and international economic relations.

In addition, the number of new memberships registered increased by 6 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, while the number of renewed memberships increased by 8 per cent over the previous year. There were also 18,454 certificates of origin issued by the Chamber and 557 certifications of origin issued by the free zones.

With these figures, the Sharjah Chamber strengthens its status as one of the most important chambers of commerce in the Middle East and North Africa.

“This inclusive growth is yet another testament to the success of the new Chamber’s strategy in advancing sustainable growth in Sharjah and providing more support for business sectors over the next three years,” said Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general, SCCI, adding “This is accomplished by providing world-class services to improve the competitiveness of these sectors and achieve long-term economic and social development.”

These numbers, he said, reflect the Emirate of Sharjah’s distinctive investment climate and its stimulating benefits, making it more appealing to businessmen and investors.

“The numbers announced clearly reflect the massive development of the SCCI’s services provided to its members and affiliates, through the provision of quality and intelligent services and the creative promotion of business sector products locally and internationally,” said Abdulaziz Shattaf, assistant director-general for Communication and Business Sector.

He maintained, “The SCCI has an integrated system of smart and electronic services that covers all of the business community’s needs and requirements, allowing investors to complete their transactions remotely, effortlessly and easily.”

Shattaf stressed that these services have significantly contributed to the notable increase in the number of new memberships of the chamber.

— business@khaleejtimes.com