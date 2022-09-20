Samsung pop-up store opens in Dubai Mall to showcase latest foldable series

The pound plunged to 38,600 against the greenback on Monday, according to websites monitoring the exchange rate
Samsung Gulf Electronics launched #GalaxyFest, a new pop-store at the heart of Dubai Mall to showcase the newly launched foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4.
In its fourth generation, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 devices continues to break from convention to deliver new, impactful interactions that enhance everyday life.
Consumers have until September 27 to experience the features hands-on next to Samsung experts and even attend daily Galaxy Workshops to enjoy a unique user journey and avail of exclusive offers on the latest Galaxy series including the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Watch5 Pro as well as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab 8 series at #GalaxyFest POP UP and on Samsung.com only.
From Sep 19th to September 23rd, #GalaxyFest will announce a daily competition exclusively on Virgin Radio where each day, one winner will be selected to receive a Galaxy Gift.
At the end of the pop-up venture, all winners will compete for the mega winning prize, which includes the all-new Galaxy Z Fold4, Watch5 Pro and the Buds Pro2. #GalaxyFest will also host live challenges and give the audience an opportunity to win amazing Samsung products.
The Galaxy Z Flip4 is available in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue whereas the Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black. In addition to limited edition models only available in the Samsung #GalaxyFest POP UP and on Samsung.com, customers can choose over 75 different colour combinations for their Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition pushing the boundaries of customization. They can also avail of the Galaxy Z Fold4 in Burgundy, in addition to getting the Galaxy Z Fold4 1 TB and many other exclusive benefits form the POP UP store.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The pound plunged to 38,600 against the greenback on Monday, according to websites monitoring the exchange rate
Strong dollar weighs as Fed rate decision looms; Supply concerns limit decline; Easing Covid-19 restrictions in China could lend support
The programme, called Thabat, is expected to double family-owned companies' contribution to the economy to Dh1.17 trillion
EFG Hermes’ One-on-One conference begins in Dubai with 655 institutional investors connecting with c-suite executives from 205 companies spanning 33 countries
Financial Restructuring Committee holds the Consultative Council’s second meeting for 2022
Two new low-carbon intensive RO plants will provide approximately 100 million imperial gallons per day, sufficient to meet the water demand for up to 180,000 households
The acquisition will aim to continue to scale and diversify IHC’s investment in the healthcare sector locally and regionally
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail says 'no default' is coming; confident that market worries will subside in 2-3 weeks