Samsung pop-up store opens in Dubai Mall to showcase latest foldable series

Consumers have until September 27 to experience the features hands-on next to Samsung experts and even attend daily Galaxy Workshops to enjoy a unique user journey

The Samsung consumers can avail of exclusive offers on the latest Galaxy series including the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Watch5 Pro as well as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab 8 series at #GalaxyFest POP UP and on Samsung.com only. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 5:46 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics launched #GalaxyFest, a new pop-store at the heart of Dubai Mall to showcase the newly launched foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4.

In its fourth generation, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 devices continues to break from convention to deliver new, impactful interactions that enhance everyday life.

Consumers have until September 27 to experience the features hands-on next to Samsung experts and even attend daily Galaxy Workshops to enjoy a unique user journey and avail of exclusive offers on the latest Galaxy series including the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Watch5 Pro as well as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab 8 series at #GalaxyFest POP UP and on Samsung.com only.

From Sep 19th to September 23rd, #GalaxyFest will announce a daily competition exclusively on Virgin Radio where each day, one winner will be selected to receive a Galaxy Gift.

At the end of the pop-up venture, all winners will compete for the mega winning prize, which includes the all-new Galaxy Z Fold4, Watch5 Pro and the Buds Pro2. #GalaxyFest will also host live challenges and give the audience an opportunity to win amazing Samsung products.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is available in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue whereas the Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black. In addition to limited edition models only available in the Samsung #GalaxyFest POP UP and on Samsung.com, customers can choose over 75 different colour combinations for their Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition pushing the boundaries of customization. They can also avail of the Galaxy Z Fold4 in Burgundy, in addition to getting the Galaxy Z Fold4 1 TB and many other exclusive benefits form the POP UP store.

