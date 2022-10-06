Samsung opens the biggest ‘SmartThings Home’ space in the world in Dubai

The first of its kind in the region to showcase the house of the Future through SmartThings Home, splitting Split over four different zones including Home Entertainment, Home Office, Work & Play, and Creator’s Powerhouse

Seong Hyun Lee, president of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said the new space provides people the chance to experience our connected device ecosystem across various zones that define everyone’s day-to-day routine. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 1:43 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 1:44 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the opening of SmartThings Home — Dubai, the biggest experiential space of its kind in the world and the first in the region, offering consumers an opportunity to enjoy the brand’s award-winning product categories, attend various trainings and workshops whilst exploring different SmartThings powered zones and scenarios that represent the future of houses.

Located in Dubai Media City, SmartThings Home — Dubai, offers multi-device experiences split across four zones, each being equipped with diverse, locally relevant scenarios for customers to best visualize their daily routine, across Home Entertainment, Home Office, Work & Play, and Creator’s Powerhouse.

Seong Hyun Lee, president of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said the new space provides people the chance to experience our connected device ecosystem across various zones that define everyone’s day-to-day routine.

“Launching the space in Dubai is instrumental to cater to the city’s growing consumer base of digital natives in the face of the new age of disruption. We expect the opening of SmartThings Home in Dubai to strengthen our leadership position in the sector as we continue offering smart integrations for our customers’ homes across our product categories,” he said.

SmartThings Home centralizes all existing SmartThings services and connected Samsung’s devices in addition to other smart technology, including SmartThings Cooking, Clothing Care, Pet Care, and Air Care, into an accessible hub on Galaxy devices and wearables that allow customers to look after various elements of their home from anywhere. SmartThings has 230 million active users globally, and 31 million in the Mena region, and by 2023, 100 per cent of all major Samsung appliances will become Wi-Fi-enabled and SmartThings compatible

Guests visiting the space will also gain access to thought-provoking training across all four zones to learn how to bring more fun to wellness across healthy food and family entertainment or by hopping into the home office zone and learning about tips and tricks to better focus whilst working from home.

SmartThings Home – Dubai brings together over twenty product categories that can be potentially connected to more than 300 brands. This gives the chance for users to witness the biggest space of its kind in the world, and unlock new possibilities for connectivity, customizability, and smart integration.

Discovering all four zones at SmartThings Home – Dubai

The Home Entertainment zone was designed to bring fun to wellness, healthy foods and family time, while the Home Office gives users the ultimate experience to enjoy their routines and better focus while working from home. In the third zone of Work and Play, users can immerse themselves into gaming with smart hue lights and Odyssey monitors before hopping into the Creator’s Powerhouse to bring their content to life, the Smart way.

When entering the Home Entertainment zone, visitors can schedule meditation time and stay fit right from their TV, smartphone and/or wearables and even launch it all with Smart Voice Control. Movie days become more exciting now that users can set the mood by selecting “movie mode” to adjust the Freestyle, Hue light and Air Purifier. As for their kitchen, users can relax and monitor their appliances directly from their TV, smartphone or wearables and brainstorm for recipes on the Frame TV for instance.

In the Home Office zone, users can take notes on the tablet while watching their lecture on monitoring it with wearables and turn down the noise to bring back the focus to important calls. While receiving a video call, users can also silence the Air Purifier, for example, split their screen and set up smart view right from their smartphone over to their monitor.

Upon venturing the Work & Play zone, users can dim the lights, and stream to the world even set up the perfect atmosphere for their parties with Stream and Watch.

In the fourth zone, the Creator’s Powerhouse gives content creators the perfect environment to shoot and edit social content from their tablet, TV and/or smartphone.

Key takeaways

• Showcasing a myriad of locally relevant home scenarios across more than 300 brands

• Always-on activities to target youth and Gen Z on the future of home and connectivity

• 230 million users for SmartThings globally and 31 million in Mena region

• 100% of all major Samsung appliances will become Wi-Fi-enabled and SmartThings compatible by 2023

— business@khaleejtimes.com