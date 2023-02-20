Samana Developers launches Dh320 million Mykonos, Santorini projects

Property developer unveils first two developments out of 12 planned for 2023; The design concepts reflect Greek island architecture; Projects will be handed over in April and July 2025

The G+5 Mykonos residential project, which is scheduled for handover in July 2025, spans over 197,430sqft and has 198 units. — Supplied photos

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 4:57 PM

Samana Developers on Monday announced two major developments worth Dh320 million in Dubai Studio City and said it would introduce new concepts to cater to the rising demand from the customers.

In a statement, the Dubai-based trendsetter real estate company, Santorini and Mykonos luxury residential projects are part of the company's aggressive strategy to introduce new communities in the emirate this year.

The design and name inspiration of the new projects reflects the popular two islands in Greece— Santorini and Mykonos in Aegean Sea.

“We promised new concepts and bringing them to reality. That’s what we commit every time. Just like our trendsetting private swimming pool and resort lifestyle concepts in residential apartments, we going to create an island design and feel in new projects," said Imran Farooq, chief executive officer of Samana Developers.

At the start of 2023, Samana Developers announced its bullish outlook for 2022 and its plans for the launch of 12 new projects across 2023, including five-star properties. Santorini and Mykonos are the first two projects out of 12 that have been planned for this year.

"Covid-19 outbreak prompted us to go for the island designs where people live in a healthy and sustainable environment. We are receiving exponential demand for these types of properties that focus on the wellbeing of residents,” Farooq said.

The Dh150 million Samana Santorini, spanning over 193,927sqft, is a G+4 residential project located in Dubai Studio City.

The project, which is scheduled for handover in April 2025, will house 157 studio, one, two, three bedroom apartments with private pools.

The project, which is scheduled for handover in April 2025, will house 157 studio, one, two, three bedroom apartments with private pools.

Santorini featured amenities include iconic water features, infinity pool, leisure pool deck, swimming pool, kids pool, private swimming pools, a cave, green areas, health club, jacuzzi, steam room, kids play area, outdoor cinema, barbeque area, valet parking and 27/4 security.

“In the designs of our Santorini and Mykonos projects, we incorporated the environmental features that make the projects good for health, sustainable and also energy efficient,” Farooq said.

Santorini project is situated just opposite to Dubai Autodrome, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden. It is just 10-minute away from Global Village and IMG World, 15-minutes from Mall of the Emirates, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah and Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) observation wheel.

mran Farooq, chief executive officer of Samana Developers, said buyers can convert their apartments into holiday homes and sub-lease to tourists and visitors.

Dh170 million Samana Mykonos

The Dh170 million Samana Mykonos is the second launch at Dubai Studio City.

The G+5 Mykonos residential project, which is scheduled for handover in July 2025, spans over 197,430sqft and has 198 units.

Mykonos features a host of amenities, right from the valet parking to leisure decks, swimming pools to the jacuzzi, solar panels, roof-top theatre, and private pools in all apartments, the project has everything that you can desire for in a luxurious property.

"At Samana Mykonos we have added plenty of water features, green areas and the solar panels for in-house power generation," Farooq said.

Island-style living

In addition, he said Samana has created an island-style living where the water, fresh air and plantation will be aplenty.

"Island-living is a new concept in Dubai real estate that European buyers love and feel at home with," he said.

In reply to a question, he said buyers can convert their apartments into holiday homes and sub-lease to tourists and visitors.

“To give added value to investors, Samana Developers has introduced a new income-generating facility for its homebuyers. The facility gives benefits to both sides – homeowner making an additional income; tenant tourist saving on extravagant hotel charges. This concept is making waves in the real estate sector of Dubai,” Farooq concluded.

