Revealed: Top 10 Dubai areas to rent an apartment

The most popular areas in Dubai for renting apartments have been revealed.
This came as the Dubai Land Department (DLD), in cooperation with Property Finder, launched the first edition of Dubai’s Residential Rental Performance Index (RRPI).
January 2022 saw over 51,452 rental contracts in Dubai. As per Property Finder data, the most popular apartments rental contracts were for 2-bedroom apartments.
According to the index, the areas that saw the most rental contracts registration in January 2022 (as per Ejari Registrations) were:
In total, the top 10 areas accounted for 28 per cent of all rental transactions in January 2022.
Top searched areas
According to proprietary Property Finder residential search data for rental searches on the platform in 2021, Dubai Marina was the highest searched area, accounting for more than 11 per cent of all searches. This was followed by:
For Villas/Townhouse the searches in 2021 for rental properties were dominated in:
