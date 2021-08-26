Remote work guidelines for female employees launched by Dubai Women Establishment

Remote work options enhance Dubai’s position as a women-friendly city by supporting women in balancing professional and personal obligations.

Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) has launched the ‘Remote Work Guidelines for Female Employees’ to coincide with Emirati Women’s Day. The guide was launched during a virtual event organised by DWE, presents international best practices for remote work systems, with the objective being to support female employees in the public and sectors in Dubai. It allows synergy between remote systems and government policies, resulting in increased harmony between working hours and personal commitments.

The guide has been developed by DWE in cooperation with the Dubai Executive Council, the Supreme Legislation Committee of Dubai, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Dubai Courts, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, and Dubai Chamber.

Speakers at the launch included Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) secretary-general, and Shamsa Saleh, CEO of DWE. The virtual event was moderated by Sultana Saif, corporate director of Development and Research at DWE.

“This guide directly supports the Dubai government’s directions on enhancing workplace environments across Dubai. The guidelines have been developed in accordance with the Executive Council Resolution No. (36) of 2020 regarding remote work for Dubai government employees, which allows government agencies in Dubai to issue internal regulations for remote work according to the nature and requirement of the employees’ work. Additionally, given the broad scope of the guide and its basis in global research, this resource will also support the advancement of women working in the private sector,” said Saleh.

“The guide will serve as a tool for both government and private sectors to offer more flexibility for female employees, which will enhance Dubai’s position as a women-friendly city and contribute to greater balance between professional and personal obligations. The guidelines are in line with the directives of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to develop and implement programmes that support the participation of Emirati women across sectors in a way that advances their careers and professional goals.”

The guide includes highlights from a recent survey in which 1,440 female employees in Dubai participated.. The survey included 27 questions and the majority of the respondents were female employees in the government sector, with 66 per cent of them being married and 76 per cent having family obligations related to adult or childcare, and nearly 50 per cent having ten plus years of work experience. Half of the survey participants had no previous experience working remotely prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the results of the survey, 71 per cent described the experience of working remotely as very satisfactory, 43 per cent indicated they would change the way they performed their roles, and 43 per cent of them reported that their work was not affected by family responsibilities. Regarding the circumstances in which female employees should be allowed to work remotely on a permanent basis, 62 per cent of respondents said mothers who have great responsibilities towards taking care of a child should have this option, while 23 per cent said employees who take care of the elderly family members should be eligible, and 11 per cent chose employees who work on important projects as also being eligible for the policy.

“The issuance of the ‘Remote Work Guidelines for Female Employees’ is a major leap towards the development of current and future legislation to women’s professional aspirations. This guide is an important addition to current national endeavours which aim to promote equal opportunities and prioritise gender balance as a top priority as well as a core objective of the strategic plans to build the UAE of the future. We are honoured to work with the DWE on the development of this guide and recognise the need to enable women to achieve professional excellence alongside men,” Al Muhairi.

“The issuance of these guidelines is a timely endeavour as we celebrate Emirati Women’s Day. This important Guide provides a comprehensive and integrated framework that allows women to take advantage of remote work arrangements while still thriving professionally, which has proved to be a remarkable success amid the global challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Al Muhairi concluded. — business@khaleejtimes.com