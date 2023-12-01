UAE's Aldar Properties buys London developer in Dh1.07-billion deal

Event demonstrates the rapid pace at which Indian businesses are entering the UAE
Aldar Properties, a top real estate developer in Abu Dhabi, said on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of London-based developer London Square in a deal worth Dh1.07 billion ($291.4 million).
"The transaction marks Aldar's first acquisition outside the Mena region, reflecting its strategic move to bolster scale, broaden market reach, and diversify revenue streams," Aldar Properties said in a statement.
More to follow
