UAE: Top budget-friendly areas in Dubai, Sharjah revealed; rents start from Dh20,000

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM

With changing preferences in housing and demand for different living spaces, the UAE caters to a diverse range of home seekers, providing options to suit every need. There are numerous online property platforms and agencies where tenants can reach out to rent an apartment or a villa.

“It’s an exciting time for real estate, and we’re committed to playing our role in supporting this growth through our data-backed ecosystem, empowering home seekers to make the best decisions,” says Christophe de Rassenfosse, chief product officer at Property Finder.

Courtesy Data Guru, a one-stop solution of Property Finder for home seekers, here are some of the most preferred, popular, budget-friendly, luxury, family-friendly and green areas that tenants should explore:

Budget-friendly

Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Land, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Sports City are good budget-friendly options in New Dubai. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment is around Dh46,000 per year for rentals in these areas. Some of old Dubai’s much-loved cultural neighbourhoods, including Al Qusais, Deira and Bur Dubai, also have many budget-friendly options to offer. In Sharjah, some price-friendly neighbourhoods include one-bedroom apartments in Al Khan available for rent of around Dh23,000 and Muwaileh for around Dh20,000 per year. To assess budgets better, Price Map offers a snapshot of the pricing of properties for rent and sale on an affordability heatmap, enabling home seekers to identify areas that won’t strain their budget easily.

Green areas

Want to live in lush green surroundings amidst parks and fresh air? Look no further! Sharjah’s newest hotspot - Aljada, offers a range of affordable housing options, along with Al Rahmanya and Tilal City. The average price for a studio apartment rental in Aljada is around Dh23,000 per year. A variety of rental options in Dubai also offer greener housing options to choose from. These include the Greens, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Barari, Mirdif and Damac Hills. With average one-bedroom apartment rentals costing around Dh67,000 per year, these communities offer access to well-planned facilities and gated projects designed for the well-being of residents and visitors alike.

Luxury living

Among Dubai’s most upscale neighbourhoods are Business Bay, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residences. With a host of premium facilities on offer, average rents in these areas for one-bedroom apartments are around Dh110,500 per year. Al Majaz and Maryam Island offer luxury living options in Sharjah. Without a doubt, in Abu Dhabi, some of the most premium properties offer island-style living with uninterrupted comfort in Yas, Al Maryah and Saadiyat.

Family-friendly locations

Al Barsha, Arabian Ranches, Al Furjan, Motor City and Dubai Silicon Oasis are top locations to opt for a family-friendly address in Dubai. In Sharjah, home seekers can look at Al Khan, Al Qasba and Al Taawun for greater convenience, with a wide range of supermarkets, schools and malls nearby and easy connectivity to other Emirates. Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island, Mina Al Arab, Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Village are also some of the most suited areas with amazing amenities for parents and children alike. With average rents of around Dh62,000 per year for a one-bedroom apartment, Al Raha Beach is one of the popular family-suited communities in Abu Dhabi. Having a home in these areas puts you within easy reach of top schools, community living centres, play areas and more.

Outdoor and sports lovers

Fancy a game or a walk every evening? If outdoors or sports are your priorities when looking for a house in Dubai, check out properties in Meydan, Greens, Jumeirah Golf Estates or Damac Hills. For Ajman, Al Zahya has some of the best options. These areas provide ample access to open spaces, gyms, dedicated cycling, running and walking tracks, and tennis and football courts. Residential Insights also allows you to view the pricing of nearby towers, average historical prices, supply of residential units in the community, ratings and reviews, building age and images.

Waterfront living

With plush views on offer, waterfront properties are increasingly becoming preferred in Dubai. Popular areas in Dubai include Al Sufouh, Jumeirah, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. Exclusive one-bedroom apartments with great blue views cost around Dh103,000 for yearly rentals. More people are also considering seafront communities like Al Marjan Island and Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah for their diverse housing options. Al Marjan also offers two-bedroom apartments with average costs of around Dh53,000 for rent per year.

Across all the above options, home seekers have a wide range of rental and ownership options to choose from, which can be easily assessed better by using the Rent vs Buy calculator on Data Guru, to find the most profitable option by calculating the potential monthly rent and mortgage costs.

(Courtesy of Data Guru, a one-stop solution of online real estate marketplace Property Finder for home seeker queries)

