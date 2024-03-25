Eywa Dubai marks ground breaking ceremony and time capsule laying

​BSBG Design team & RVL senior team From L to R Seyed Ibrahim, Bojan Stankovic, Alexander Shihman, Alex Zagrebelny, Dr Khalil Charif, Ahmed I

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 3:14 PM

Real estate developer EYWA marked the occasion of its construction launch by laying down a Time Capsule in its foundation – a long-standing tradition of R.Evolution.

EYWA’s Time Capsule contained photographs of the building, healing crystals and architectural plans, as well as precious items from the children of the team at R.Evolution, coins and bracelets amongst other things that signified the personal contribution to the future of the earth that the building is on. This energy time capsule encompasses the combined positive energy as a time-honoured ritual that R.Evolution has carried out in every project around the world over the last 25 years.

Additionally, it held a letter from R.Evolution and drawings created by the children, embodying their wishes for future residents’ happiness within EYWA. The amalgamation of children’s dreams and heartfelt wishes generated a unique, positive energy expected to resonate through time. It envisions a future where buildings prioritize residents’ health, well-being, and connection with nature reflects a forward-thinking ethos crucial for sustainable living environments.

The founder and CEO of R.Evolution, Alex Zagrebelny articulated; “For me, a building embodies the collective energy of its creators, and EYWA must encapsulate the spirit of our children, representing the next generation. Thousands of years later somebody will find this Time Capsule and open it and find our letter to them, and see the paintings and drawings, and feel our love and heartiness”

“At R.Evolution, we craft aesthetically superior, health-centric buildings that pave the way for a brighter tomorrow. Witnessing the enthusiasm and momentum generated by the groundbreaking ceremony fills me with joy. It’s not merely about laying the foundation; it’s a celebration of community and a moment to reflect on the profound impact this project will have on everyone involved.”