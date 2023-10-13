Dubai: Expo City launches limited edition villas starting at Dh6.1 million

The neighbourhood will feature car-free lanes and dedicated tracks for cycles and e-scooters with the entire road network being underground

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 3:24 PM

Expo City Dubai has unveiled its latest real estate units, the Yasmina Villas at the Expo Valley. These villas are launched with a limited number of properties, starting at Dh6.1 million.

Yasmina will feature spacious and private four- and five-bed semi-detached homes is designed across three levels with an average plot area of around 4,000 square feet.

Each bedroom in the villa will have its own bathroom with each house having a room for a maid. The houses will have beautiful views of the green surroundings with lots of space between them.

Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “The success of the Shamsa Townhouse development has cleared demonstrated that Expo Valley, and Expo City Dubai, is an attractive proposition within Dubai’s buoyant real estate market, and launching the spacious, high-quality Yasmina Villas is the next step on our journey to grow our city and redefine urban living.

“We believe in creating not just homes but holistic experiences, where residents thrive in a fully integrated green community, where they embrace sustainable living and their natural surroundings while enjoying a vibrant, elegant and interconnected lifestyle.”

Harmonious living experience

Expo Valley is a gated community within Expo City, combining lush greenery, a lake and wadi, with the ease of urban living. The residents will enjoy a harmonious living experience that integrates nature, space and convenience within easy reach.

A one kilometre wadi will run between the residential units of the neighbourhood with sceneries and terrain, including a water body and rugged topography, where people can hike within the neighbourhood.

The neighbourhood will feature car-free lanes and dedicated tracks for cycles and e-scooters. The entire road network will be underground. Residents can access the main Expo City attractions through a pedestrian, cyclist, and autonomous vehicle corridor.

