Dubai: Inside world’s first 5.5G home and how it works

The new technology enables residents to immerse into naked-eye 3D videos, pristine 8K UHD streaming, and thrilling XR games

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

Technology and luxury are intertwined now, especially when it comes to luxury homes. With the advancement of new-age technologies, UAE residents can now experience what seemed fiction and far-fetched from reality a few years ago.

On Monday, the Chinese technology giant Huawei and UAE’s second telecom operator du, took luxury living to new heights with the launch of the world’s first 5.5G villa in Jumeirah Islands.

The new technology, powered by Huawei’s latest 5G-Advanced fixed wireless access technology, enables residents to immerse into naked-eye 3D videos, pristine 8K UHD streaming, and thrilling XR games. All this has been enabled by the du’s 5.5G Experience Carrier, providing subscribers with real-time peak speeds of 10Gbps.

5.5G is part of the 5G-Advanced technology which plays the role of bridge from 5G to 6G with new features.

This upgraded version provides smart connectivity and connects people moving at high velocities, such as those on trains and planes. It also efficiently supports highly immersive and interactive applications, which will be widely deployed in the entertainment, training and education sectors.

This high speed allows users to have the best real-time live streaming, the ability to download a movie in a jiffy, a real 3D experience without the use of AR/VR handsets and playing games in really immersive environment. However, this was not possible with the 5G technology.

In order to enjoy this experience, residents are required to subscribe to du’s ultra-fast broadband that can give 10GB speed and devices of the Chinese firm to enjoy the experience.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said it is a great honour to launch 5G-Advanced with Huawei.

“We are always committed to bringing the latest innovations to the market and to be able to do such, we always need innovative partners such as Huawei. Today, it was proved that we chose the right partner and together we will be able to really take this market to the next level and showcase the best in the UAE,” said Al Hassawi after the launch of the 5.5G villa in Jumeirah Islands.

There is a strong growing demand for 5G-Advanced products, hence, many global technology players are working on products that are compatible with the new technology.

Huawei announced in June that it would launch a complete set of commercial 5.5G network equipment in 2024.

