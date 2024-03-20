Dubai: 80% of Casa Canal project sold out within days of launch

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 6:30 PM

Dubai-based luxury real estate developer AHS Properties has launched Dh3.1 billion Casa Canal Interiors by Fendi Casa and successfully sold 80 per cent of it within a few days of its launch.

Spanning from 4,500 to 30,000 sqft, the tower houses a diverse range of luxurious units, including exclusive boutique houses, four to six-bedroom sky villas, penthouses and sky palaces.

It will also house a cigar lounge, private pools, fine-dining options, a state-of-the-art spa, wellness, and recreational arenas (yoga and beauty rooms), a screening room and a concierge service and a chauffeur service.

“Around 80% per cent of the project now officially sold for Dh2.5 billion. Notably, the gross development value of this Iconic project stands at Dh3.1 billion, further solidifying its significance in the realm of luxury real estate in Dubai,” said Abbas Sajwani, the founder and CEO of AHS Properties.

The project will have interior designs by Hirsch Bedner Associates - HBA, while Shaun Killa, a world-famous architect and the brains behind the Museum of the Future, designed the project.

"Our commitment is to build structures and craft living experiences that leave an indelible mark. Casa Canal reflects our dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining what is possible in luxury living," Sajwani added.

